#tram #unexpectedly #route

Tram No. 10 sometimes plays tricks and goes straight through Hucisko, although passengers expect it to turn towards Siedlce. Fortunately, these are incidental situations and – as ZTM assures – they are caused by higher necessity.

photo: Grzegorz Mehring/Gdansk.pl

” class=”photoMarker__link” data-filter-brightness=”brightness–100″>

Even the most cautious travelers may experience a sudden change in the route of their public transport. In such a situation, there is nothing left to do but continue the journey with other vehicles heading to our chosen destination. But what about the ticket? If the carrier failed to fulfill the task and did not take us to our destination, do we have to incur additional travel costs and buy a new ticket? We decided to check it out.

Tram and bus routes are not secret – they are posted, for example, at stops.

When the tram unexpectedly changes route

However, it may happen that the vehicle deviates from the course without prior notice to the passengers. Our reader recently found herself in such a situation.

– I’m taking tram no. 10 towards Siedlce, and instead of turning at Hucisko, it goes straight – he reports Marta, resident of ul. Zakopane. – A similar situation happened to me in June last year, but then the tram display showed that the route was via the Groddecka Junction. This time there was no information. Other passengers were also surprised and, like me, they got off at the Brama Wyżynna stop to go to Hucisko, take the 12 bus and continue their journey. The next day, I checked at the bus stop to see if the timetable included routes to the Węzeł Groddecka stop to avoid a similar situation. I didn’t find such information.

You need to transfer, but what about the ticket?

However, our reader wonders what about the ticket for a missed journey.

– By validating the ticket, I am concluding a contract with the carrier, which in this case was not fulfilled – emphasizes Marta. – Why should I buy a ticket for another tram if the route change was not my fault? The same applies to tram breakdowns. When you need to transfer from a broken one to a working one and you have a single ticket, should you buy another one?

ZTM: changing the route is a random situation

At the request of our reader, we contacted the Municipal Transport Authority in Gdańsk to obtain answers to her questions. We learned that sudden changes are most often caused by random situations.

– Timetables do not provide for shortened routes to the Groddeck Junction. These are only emergency, incidental situations. Unfortunately, most often due to cars driving under trams at crossings along the tracks along Kartuska Street and causing a collision/accident – explains Dagmara Szajda from ZTM in Gdańsk. – Then trams no. 10 and 12, coming from Nowy Port and Zaspa, end in the city center.

The tram didn’t get you to your destination? The ticket remains valid

Our reader will certainly be happy to know that in situations such as the one described by her, when the tram changes its route and a change is necessary, the ticket, even if it is single-use, remains valid and you can continue your journey to your intended destination without having to buy a new one.

– As far as tickets are concerned, in accordance with the tariff rules, the validity period of a single time ticket is extended by the time of a break in traffic caused by objective reasons (e.g. breakdown, accident, traffic jam) – says Dagmara Szajda. – If due to a breakdown I cannot reach my destination and I have to change the means of transport, I do not have to validate another ticket in the next vehicle that will take me to my destination.