When the wave of polar air arrives in Romania. As long as the nightmare weather, what will be the frostiest days

#wave #polar #air #arrives #Romania #long #nightmare #weather #frostiest #days

After an Epiphany celebration with April temperatures, nightmare weather hits Romania. A wave of polar air takes over our country bringing frost and snow. Temperatures of minus 20 degrees are announced.

A wave of polar air hits Romania PHOTO Shutterstock

The lowest temperatures of this frosty period are expected for the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather will cool down sharply from Sunday, first in the northern half. The polar air wave will bring strong winds and blizzards to the mountains, but also heavy snow. It will also snow in the capital.

“It will be cold, because we will be talking about temperatures, on Monday, that will characterize frosty weather, especially at night and in the morning, but also during the days. On Monday, at least, the maximums will be predominantly negative in almost the whole country, with the lowest maximum values, -10 (degrees Celsius – no) in the north of Moldova, in the depressions in the east of Transylvania, up to zero, one degree, locally in the south-west of Oltenia. And on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, it is possible to record the peak of this episode from the perspective of the most frosty nights and mornings, because the minimums will drop to -15, possibly -20 degrees under conditions where we will also have a layer of snow”, he announced on TVR Info, the director of ANM, Elena Mateescu, according to fanatik.ro.

The specialist stated that on Saturday morning precipitation in the form of rain is expected in the west, center and north of the country, and from Sunday night they will start turning into snow, in the northern areas and that of Moldova. Afterwards, the area of ​​snow will also expand in the south, under the conditions of the expansion of the polar air mass.

Maximums of 15 degrees Celsius, on Epiphany

Saturday, January 6, Epiphany, the weather will be much warmer than usual for this date. The maximum temperatures will be between 5 degrees in the north of Moldova and 17 degrees in the Western Hills, and the minimum temperatures will be between -5 and 10 degrees, with the highest values ​​in the southeast. The sky will be temporarily cloudy and locally there will be light precipitation, at first in the west, center and north of the country, then in the other areas, and at high altitudes in the mountains there will be precipitation in the form of sleet and snow. The wind will blow weak and moderate, with slight intensification in the mountain area, in Banat and Dobrogea, and at night also in the north of Muntenia. In the morning and at night, there will be fog in places.

The weather will be much warmer than usual for this date. The sky will be temporarily cloudy and especially in the second part of the night it will rain lightly. The wind will be light during the day and moderate at night. The maximum temperature will be 14…15 degrees, and the minimum 6…7 degrees, with lower values ​​in the pre-town area.

Yellow fog code in Harghita

A Yellow Fog Code is in effect Saturday morning, January 6, until 10:00 AM. The warning is valid for the depressed area of ​​Harghita county, respectively the area of ​​the localities: Miercurea Ciuc, Toplița, Gheorgheni, Ditrău, Sândominic, Remetea, Joseni, Suseni, Ciumani, Ciucsângeorgiu, Sărmaș, Frumoasa, Lăzarea, Sânsimion, Cârța, Siculeni, Mihăileni, Tomești , Gălăuțaş, Ciceu, Sânmartin, Sâncrăieni, Dănești, Subcetate, Mădăraș, Tușnad, Sântimbru, Voșlăbeni, Cozmeni, Leliceni, Păuleni-Ciuc, Racu. According to the ANM, fog will be reported locally, causing the visibility to decrease below 200 m, isolated below 50 m, which will favor, depending on the local conditions, the formation of snow or ice.