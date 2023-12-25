When they were preparing Christmas dinner, their son shoots his parents to death in Pénjamo

#preparing #Christmas #dinner #son #shoots #parents #death #Pénjamo

Penjamo.- A young man shot his parents to death at their home in Pénjamo, Guanajuato. The crime occurred on the night of December 24, while his mother was preparing Christmas dinner.

AM confirmed that the young man identified as Cristian Mauricio was imprisoned in Cereso.

The events took place minutes after 8 pm at a home located on Padre Antonio Torres Street, in the Juarez neighborhoodwhen the young man began to argue with his mother and stepfather: Doña Luz Elena and Don Miguel.

After several minutes, Cristian Mauricio took out a firearm from his clothes and shot his parents several times, who died at the scene.

“The men of my life,” reads the description of this image uploaded to Doña Luz Elena’s FB account. On Christmas Eve, one of her sons murdered her and Don Miguel while she was preparing the dinner that she would enjoy with the rest of her family in Pénjamo. Photo: Special.

The aggressor’s brother, who witnessed the events, confronted him and managed to take the firearm from him. She then subdued him and handed him over to authorities.

Neighbors turn off music out of respect for the tragedy in Pénjamo

Neighbors of the place commented that the young man had addiction problems and that he was violent. The problems with that son were frequent, he went crazy and they couldn’t control him, his life was always ruined from a very young age and now it was worse,” commented a family neighbor.

The music and family coexistence on the street where the crime occurred was omitted by the neighbors out of respect for the death of the couple.

The lady always had a smile, her neighbors say

“The lady was very happy, she had her problems like everyone else, but she always gave the neighbors a smile,” added another neighbor of the family.

After the crime, family and friends of the married couple began to arrive at the home. The Christmas dinner It turned into cries and hugs full of mourning.

The bodies of the husband and wife were taken to Forensic Medical Service to perform the legal necropsy.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) began an investigation folder to determine the causes of the crime and find those responsible.

