When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.

The miracles of turmeric, which is found in every home, are endless. When you use turmeric, one of the most powerful antioxidants, together with that spice, your immunity turns into a shield. Those who use those two spices together will not get sick even if they lie in the snow…

With the arrival of cold weather, epidemics began to occur again. To avoid catching the epidemic that everyone is caught in, it is enough to mix and consume these two spices that are in every home. These two spices recommended by experts act as a shield for the body when added to the nutritional routine.

Strengthening the immune system in combination with cold weather conditions can increase body resistance and provide protection against diseases such as laryngitis and pharyngitis. Just two spices are enough to support the immune system.

USE TURMERIC AND BLACK PEPPER

Turmeric contains vitamins A, C, E and beta carotene, and helps reduce inflammation with the curcumin it contains. Combining turmeric with black pepper provides support to the immune system by increasing the absorption of curcumin.

