When will a day last 25 hours?

#day #hours

news

Over the centuries, our planet spins slower and slower. Very, very slowly the days on Earth are getting longer. 1.4 billion years ago, a day lasted just 18 hours and 41 minutes. Today, researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have managed to measure the Earth’s rotation speed more accurately than ever before. And they are able to determine when we can enjoy a 25-hour day.

The length of a day fluctuates

During its journey through space, the Earth rotates on its axis at slightly varying speeds. Moreover, the axis on which the planet rotates is not completely static; it rocks a little. This is because our planet is not completely solid, but is made up of different elements, some solid, some liquid. The interior of the Earth is therefore constantly in motion. These variations in mass affect the planet’s rotation rate.

Thanks to the ring laser of the Wettzell Geodetic Observatory, these variations can now be measured very accurately.

A ring laser to measure the Earth’s rotation speed

The Wettzell ring laser has been continuously improved by TUM researchers since its introduction. The new correction algorithm allows the instrument to measure the Earth’s rotation with an accuracy of 9 decimal places, which corresponds to a fraction of a millisecond per day. The observed upward and downward fluctuations reached values ​​of up to 6 milliseconds over periods of approximately two weeks.

What are the ring laser measurements used for?

The measurements will be used to determine the Earth’s position in space. They will also benefit climate research and make climate models more reliable.

“Rotational fluctuations are not only important for astronomy, they are also urgently needed to create accurate climate models and better understand weather phenomena such as El Niño. And the more accurate the data, the more accurate the predictions,” explains Professor Ulrich Schreiber, who led the project. leads at the observatory of the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

When is there a 25 hour day?

The length of daylight on Earth has gradually increased over time. In the time of the dinosaurs a day lasted only 23 hours and 1.4 billion years ago only 18 hours and 41 minutes.

According to predictions, a day will last 25 hours in 200 million years, but that is still a while away.

Sources:

https://www.nature.com

https://www.earth.com

Last updated: January 2024

Articles about health in your mailbox? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive a free e-book with healthy breakfast recipes.

Related articles

Related sections