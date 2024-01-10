When will mortgage payments (really) go down?

#mortgage #payments

We will have to wait for a significant drop in mortgage payments. At least another six months. At its last meeting on 14 December, the European Central Bank announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged, following the continuous increases in 2023. The decision opened up optimistic scenarios of a long-awaited lowering of the cost of mortgages and loans , whose installments (in the case of variable rates) have also increased by 70%.

But we need to be cautious about this possible decline: it will not be immediate and may be felt significantly only after the ECB cuts rates. Which, according to what was stated by Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of Fabi (Autonomous Italian Banking Federation), is unlikely to happen in the first six months of 2024.

The rate cut won’t happen before next July

”Many observers think that the ECB will cut rates this year. The cut is unlikely to take place in the first half of the year, while it is more likely that this decision will be taken between July and December”, Sileoni told RaiNews24. An element of hope lies, according to the Fabi secretary, “in the authoritative presence” in the highest body of the ECB “of Fabio Panetta, governor of the Bank of Italy for a few months”, who “should favor more careful monetary policy choices to the needs of our country”.

Similar statements also came from ECB board member Boris Vujcic: “The European Central Bank probably won’t cut rates before the summer,” he said while speaking to the Croatian TV channel N1. “We are not talking about cutting interest rates now, and we probably won’t do it before the summer,” Vujcic explained in response to a question on market expectations.

Those who have seen their mortgage installments skyrocket will therefore have to wait. Although the cost of loans (especially at a fixed rate) showed a slight decline already in December, a more marked decline is unlikely to arrive before the summer.

”The increase in the ECB’s cost of money has caused rates on mortgages and loans to rise very quickly. For families – according to Sileoni – there has been, in the case of variable rate mortgages, an increase in installments of up to 70%. It has become much more expensive for businesses to borrow and in fact new loans are in sharp decline. Many companies prefer to use the sums in current accounts, obviously if they have accumulated them previously. We have never shared the ECB’s restrictive monetary policy, because there is not only the medicine of increasing the cost of money to combat inflation”, concluded the Fabi secretary.

