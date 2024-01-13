When will the final be played Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final, date of the Spanish classic, day of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match and where they play | VIDEO | EN | | SPORTS-TOTAL

#final #played #Real #Madrid #Barcelona #Spanish #Super #Cup #final #date #Spanish #classic #day #BarcelonaReal #Madrid #match #play #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

We will experience a new ‘Spanish Derby’ in the coming days. Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti had an epic qualification after defeating Atlético de Madrid 5-3; For their part, Xavi Hernández’s pupils had difficulties, but beat Osasuna 2-0.

WHEN DOES REAL MADRID PLAY VS. BARCELONA?

The match for the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place this Sunday, January 14, 2024, from the KSU Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

How Real Madrid arrives

Real Madrid entered the final of the Spanish Super Cup this Wednesday after beating Atlético 5-3 in extra time of a crazy match in Riyadh, in which Antoine Griezmann became the red and white’s all-time top scorer.

Atlético de Madrid took the lead through Mario Hermoso (7), but Antonio Rüdiger equalized (20) and Mendy made it 2-1 (23), before Griezmann equalized again with a goal for history (37).

An own goal from Kepa made it 3-2 (78) for Atlético, but Dani Carvajal equalized almost at the bell (85), sending the game to extra time, where another own goal from Savic sealed the match (116), making the goal anecdotal. of Brahim (120+2).

The meringues will play their second consecutive Super Cup final on Sunday against the winner of Thursday’s duel between Barcelona and Osasuna.

Also Read:  Artur Jorge: «Result does not affect the team’s journey»

“The wear and tear has been terrible, it has been a very competitive round-trip match, it has been a spectacle for football,” said Atlético coach Carlo Ancelotti.

How Barcelona arrives

Barcelona will defend its title in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, after beating Osasuna 2-0 this Thursday in the second semi-final of the tournament, played at the Al-Awwal stadium in Riyadh.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski (59) and Lamine Yamal (90+3) put Barça in the fight for the trophy, next Sunday in that same stadium.

The Barça team will face Real Madrid in the final, which beat Atlético 5-3 on Wednesday in the first semifinal.

The first Clásico of 2024 will reissue last year’s final, which Barça ended up winning to begin an upward path that also led them to win the Spanish League.

Barcelona, ​​who arrived in Riyadh wanting history to repeat itself and the trophy to be a turning point, however, once again showed their difficulties in closing a match that they dominated from the start.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
Posted on
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Posted on
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
Posted on
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News