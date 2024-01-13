When will the final be played Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final, date of the Spanish classic, day of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match and where they play | VIDEO | EN | | SPORTS-TOTAL

#final #played #Real #Madrid #Barcelona #Spanish #Super #Cup #final #date #Spanish #classic #day #BarcelonaReal #Madrid #match #play #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

We will experience a new ‘Spanish Derby’ in the coming days. Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti had an epic qualification after defeating Atlético de Madrid 5-3; For their part, Xavi Hernández’s pupils had difficulties, but beat Osasuna 2-0.

WHEN DOES REAL MADRID PLAY VS. BARCELONA?

The match for the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place this Sunday, January 14, 2024, from the KSU Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

How Real Madrid arrives

Real Madrid entered the final of the Spanish Super Cup this Wednesday after beating Atlético 5-3 in extra time of a crazy match in Riyadh, in which Antoine Griezmann became the red and white’s all-time top scorer.

Atlético de Madrid took the lead through Mario Hermoso (7), but Antonio Rüdiger equalized (20) and Mendy made it 2-1 (23), before Griezmann equalized again with a goal for history (37).

An own goal from Kepa made it 3-2 (78) for Atlético, but Dani Carvajal equalized almost at the bell (85), sending the game to extra time, where another own goal from Savic sealed the match (116), making the goal anecdotal. of Brahim (120+2).

The meringues will play their second consecutive Super Cup final on Sunday against the winner of Thursday’s duel between Barcelona and Osasuna.

“The wear and tear has been terrible, it has been a very competitive round-trip match, it has been a spectacle for football,” said Atlético coach Carlo Ancelotti.

How Barcelona arrives

Barcelona will defend its title in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, after beating Osasuna 2-0 this Thursday in the second semi-final of the tournament, played at the Al-Awwal stadium in Riyadh.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski (59) and Lamine Yamal (90+3) put Barça in the fight for the trophy, next Sunday in that same stadium.

The Barça team will face Real Madrid in the final, which beat Atlético 5-3 on Wednesday in the first semifinal.

The first Clásico of 2024 will reissue last year’s final, which Barça ended up winning to begin an upward path that also led them to win the Spanish League.

Barcelona, ​​who arrived in Riyadh wanting history to repeat itself and the trophy to be a turning point, however, once again showed their difficulties in closing a match that they dominated from the start.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the final of the Spanish Super Cup.