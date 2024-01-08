When will the war in Gaza end? This is what Netanyahu said

#war #Gaza #Netanyahu

Tel Aviv –

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized to the war cabinet he leads that military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue until the objectives are achieved.

“Victory will only be achieved if we achieve our goals and when we return security to the communities of the north and south as one,” Netanyahu said while speaking to members of the Israeli war cabinet, as reported Associated Press and Al ArabiyaMonday (8/1/2024).

The Israeli government has vowed to destroy Hamas after a shocking attack on October 7 last year killed around 1,200 people in the Jewish state. Around 240 other people were taken hostage and detained in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s series of attacks on the Gaza Strip sparked devastation, and according to Gaza health authorities, have killed at least 22,835 people, including 9,600 children, so far. The Hamas-controlled Gaza authorities’ tally does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

Gaza health authorities said that around two-thirds of the dead were women and children. Around 58,166 other people were injured as a result of a series of Israeli attacks in the Palestinian enclave.

In a meeting held in Tel Aviv on Sunday (7/1) local time, Netanyahu also issued a threat to the Hezbollah group based in Lebanon. It was warned by Netanyahu that Hezbollah should “learn what Hamas had learned months earlier”.

“No terrorist is immune, and we are determined to defend our citizens and return northern residents safely to their homes,” he stressed.

