When you get older How do our bodies and minds change?

#older #bodies #minds #change

The word old hurts, to put it mildly, because as we get older the body will experience many changes, whether it be gray hair, wrinkles, various aches and pains in the body, to the point that many people have to rely on skin care products to maintain their youthfulness. But no matter what we use, we cannot avoid the change of age. Because this is natural and a fact of life.

However, getting older isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, being an older person can actually be quite pleasant. Let’s look at how our bodies and minds change as we age.

When you get older Smarter with experience

We often judge others as being smart or stupid. But intelligence is more complicated than we think. It’s not just limited to IQ or EQ. Research published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience indicates that we all have two types of intelligence: fluid intelligence, which is innate, and Pornsawaeng (Crystallized intelligence), which is intelligence that comes from practice and experience.

Intelligence is a gift. Knowledge adapted to specific situations It is a problem-solving skill and the ability to think abstractly without prior training. Research published in the journal Neuropsychologia states that over time Diverse life experiences can diminish your talents.

A study in the Encyclopedia of Autism Spectrum Disorders states that, however, your blessings from lifelong learning and experience continue to increase. As you age, you accumulate new knowledge. and increase understanding of things Through educational and cultural experiences, that is, you become a “wise elder.”

When you get older The happier

You’ve probably met at least one irritating elderly person, like your grandmother who keeps asking if you’re pregnant when you’re not. Or maybe it’s your uncle, aunt, grandpa or grandma who likes to complain about the taste of coffee that they don’t like.

Even though those irritated elderly people still exist But a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (via the American Psychological Association) found that most people get happier as they get older, so don’t worry about them.

Image from iStock

That’s because when you get older. People choose to focus on and remember the good more than the bad. Because our brains have changed. By paying more attention to positive information. Cause when we get older The brain will have a better ability to control emotions.

As we get older, we find that aging is not just a matter of outward beauty. But there are also amazing changes taking place both inside and out of the body and mind. Our intelligence may change. Talents and blessings may vary. But what adds up is your own wisdom and happiness.

When you get older The more you understand the people around you.

When you get older You will find that there are many different roles. Both being a parent and taking care of children Children take care of their parents. Couple taking care of each other Siblings take care of each other when they have problems or are sick. Performing these duties is a sign of bonding. responsibility and mutual generosity

However, having to be “The Bear” because you have to take care of those around you may make you forget to pay attention to small things or sometimes you may lack patience. or not noticing changes in the people taking care of them Or sometimes you may accidentally say or do things that make the other person feel bad. But being close to the people we love Help them as they age. Instead, it makes us feel more compassionate. Helps strengthen the relationship. And it makes us feel warm at the same time. So being a caregiver does not make us callous. But the more we give us the opportunity to get to know each other. “Kindness and understanding of others” that is profound and calm. and more stable as well

Image from iStock

Empathy is an important skill that allows us to understand and share the feelings of others. This skill is important in any relationship. Whether it be relationships with family, friends, or lovers, empathy helps us build strong, lasting connections with others. Especially in relationships between ages Empathy is extremely important. Elderly people often have more diverse life experiences than other ages. They may overcome many challenges and obstacles in life. Empathy helps us understand the experiences of older people and support them appropriately.

From research it was found that Older people’s ability to feel other people’s emotions and empathize may not be impaired. Or it may increase over time. But the ability to understand perspectives Elderly people’s thoughts and feelings about other people may decrease.

This does not mean that Elderly people are callous. Only the way of expressing sympathy has changed. For example, a grandmother may not cry when she sees her grandchild crying. But you may understand that your grandchild is tired or irritated. So I found a way to console myself that was appropriate for the situation. Even the brain may change with age. But the compassion of older people is still powerful. Plus it’s developed in another way. Mix both feelings and thoughts. Help your caregiving role be filled with love, understanding, and beautiful connections.

When you get older You must pay more attention to your dental health than before.

Although there are many oral care products available Both bleaching and enamel But the natural way of the body is The older you get Our teeth and gums will show some signs of “use,” but don’t be alarmed. This does not mean that your teeth will decay completely. You just need to take care of your teeth more. According to the Harvard Health Letter, brushing your teeth properly, regularly, and consulting with your dentist regularly can help. It will help slow down the deterioration of teeth and gums. Helps you smile confidently for a long time. Let’s get old together.

Because we use our teeth to chew and grind all our lives, our teeth are like old machines that need some wear and tear. The more you eat sour things, Or drink fizzy soda water. The more it causes tooth enamel to decay until it becomes thin. until the teeth become clearly yellow

Image from iStock

When you get older The feeling of tooth sensitivity will be less. As a result, symptoms of tooth decay and cracked teeth may creep in silently. Without realizing it The information from Harvard states that It is the main reason why “adults 65+ have tooth decay more often than elementary school children”

When you get older Waking up earlier than usual

for the elderly Sleep patterns change with age. Due to changes in many factors, such as biological rhythms, hormones, and the balance of sleep and wakefulness, The US National Library of Medicine reveals that as people get older, it is often harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. The result is waking up earlier from the factors mentioned above. In addition, there is research from Nature Communications. which indicates the average result that People who wake up early tend to be happier and better off. sharper There are more outstanding works. Setting higher goals Can plan more for the future and have a better life

Image from iStock

However, becoming a morning person like this may not always go as expected. Because it may be difficult to sleep deeply. sleep less And may cause insomnia as well. Insomnia in the elderly can be caused by many reasons, such as hormonal changes, stress, the environment, or underlying disease. The Sleep Foundation of the United States warns that chronic sleep deprivation can cause energy loss. weak immune system and may even become depressed.

When you get older The less migraine headaches.

When you get older We often have aches and pains in our body. When I woke up this morning I felt pain all over my body, legs, and arms. Just getting out of bed felt like I had to use all my strength. Muscles I never knew were throbbing with pain. After shoveling trash, raking leaves, and driving for a long time, I felt pain again. As I walked up a few steps I gasped.

But the good thing is that migraines, or headaches after eating certain foods such as chocolate, coffee, or wine, may lessen with age. Research in Current Pain and Headache Reports suggests that severe migraines can’t stand bright light. That makes you dizzy, throbbing, cold, hot, and want to vomit. Often decreases with age. In addition, research from the journal of The American Headache Society also indicates that Older people often experience mild migraine pain. But it won’t be much.

When you get older Lips become thinner with age. It’s not strange.

Your favorite celebrity has full, beautiful lips until she’s 7 years old. How is that possible? They may use collagen supplements or filler injections to help. Because the truth is The older you get Our lips will gradually become thinner, not as plump as they were when we were younger.

“When we get old Important substances in the skin such as collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid. will naturally decrease,” explains Dr. Peterson Pierre, a famous dermatologist in California. These substances serve to moisturize the skin, making it firm. When lacking, the skin becomes dry and wrinkles appear. It’s normal for the mouth to become thinner. In addition, behaviors that harm the skin such as sunbathing and smoking also make the mouth dry and thin. (Read: getting a tan and smoking)

Additionally, Yuly Gorodisky, a plastic surgeon at West Coast Plastic Surgery Center, says that with age, the facial bone may collapse. Makes the facial structure change Less lip support The mouth then closed inward. Makes you look even thinner.

When you get older Nails become thicker with age.

Fragile nails that tear easily are something that no one wants to face. It doesn’t just look beautiful. But when it tears and gets caught in the skin at the base of the nail, it secretly hurts a lot. That’s why there are so many products designed to thicken nails that are loaded with vitamins and minerals.

But did you know that our nails naturally thicken as we get older? According to the College of Family Physicians of Canada, nail changes are normal for older people. But this change may not always be welcome.

According to PA Foot & Ankle Associates, as people age, The rate of fingernail and toenail growth slows. As a result, the nails become thicker. Because nail cells (Onychocytes) accumulate more. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology and by the American Diabetes Association also indicates that diabetes is another cause of nail thickening. This is because the body is unable to control blood sugar levels properly. Therefore, it greatly affects the elderly.

When you get older Confidence increases with age.

Self-confidence fluctuates like the waves of the wind. When I was a child, I didn’t know much about harsh social norms. or beauty standards that are out of reach We were filled with innocent confidence, but as we grew older, social pressure began to seep in. Like a white cloth that was once bright It was decorated with various colors. Until it makes us feel inferior. Until not feeling “enough” has become normal.

Image from iStock

Research by The Atlantic found that women during puberty and adolescence Often don’t have much self-confidence, but Harvard Men’s Health Watch reassures you that when you enter adulthood, Both men and women will reach a point of greater self-confidence. Menopause is full of extreme confidence, let me tell you! But on the other hand, research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explains that our confidence is like a bell-shaped graph. That will increase until reaching its highest point in middle age and then gradually decrease after reaching the age of 60 (oh…)

When you get older My hair is thin and gray with confidence. Accepting hair color according to age Lazy style

When you get older Having gray or thinning hair has become inevitable. But today, silver-gray hair is happily accepted. It has become a new trend that Glamor even called it a Let’s start the “gray hair revolution” because as we get older, Hair and body hair such as armpit hair or baby hair will also turn gray. Don’t be shy, it’s all natural.

Information from The US National Library of Medicine indicates that as people age, The more hair there is, the more likely it is to go gray. Not even the hair on other parts of the body. Because hair follicles produce less melanin (pigment) as we age, they usually begin to turn gray in their 30s, but some people experience it earlier. and eventually the whole head will become completely white.

Image from iStock

Additionally, my hair thins with age as well. Because hair is made up of protein. which the body produces less Plus, hair still has a lifespan of only 2-7 years. As we get older, The rate of hair growth slows down. It is therefore normal to notice thinning hair or baldness as we age. Some follicles may even stop producing hair altogether.

There are many ways to deal with gray hair. Some people may choose to dye their hair to conceal gray hair. Some people may choose to let their hair go gray naturally. If you want to dye your hair You should choose hair dye products that are high quality and safe. You shouldn’t dye your hair too often. Because it may make the hair dry and brittle. Or if you want to let your hair turn gray naturally. It is important to keep your hair healthy. Comb it gently and avoid washing it too often. and choose to use gentle hair care products

However, gray hair is not always a sign of aging. Many people regard gray hair as a sign of elegance and experience. Gray hair also protects the scalp from the sun better than black hair.

When you get older Sex life becomes more energetic with age.

Forget about the scary things that were said. Let’s hope sex becomes less or less uncomfortable as you get older. Research in the journal Personality and Individual Differences found that women are most likely to experience fantasy in their late 20s and mid-30s, when their “biological clock” begins to kick in. The more they want and are more likely to have sex. It peaks between the ages of 27 and 45, for obvious reasons.

A survey of women on birth control app Natural Cycles found that many women in their late 30s agree they experience their best orgasms. Compared to women in their 20s (via New York Post), what’s interesting is that Further research from the Stein Institute for Research on Aging at the University of California found that Sexual satisfaction among women ages 60 to 89 is related to “successful aging.” Essentially, the happier you are, the happier you are. The sex is even better. And when sex is better The more it makes you happy. It really is a beautiful cycle.

Image from iStock

But it’s not just women who can enjoy more satisfying sex as they get older. Research in Psych Central reveals that men also seem to enjoy sex more as they get older, in fact, more than women.

When you get older We are getting shorter.

Have you ever wondered if Why are our grandparents smaller than our parents? Before, they could easily reach into the condiment cabinet with their hands. But now I have to climb up the chair. That’s because their bodies “shrink” and so will yours.

“Our height is determined by the length of our leg bones. spine and the skull,” Anthony L. Komaroff, M.D., explains in Harvard’s Health Letter. “Although the legs and skull don’t change much as we grow older, But the spine will change. Most people have 24 stacked vertebrae, which are connected by ligaments and muscles. And as time passes The bones will become thinner. Causing the pile of bones that were piled up to collapse gradually.

Ventura Orthopedics explains that poor health and nutrition osteoporosis Changes in the body’s metabolism, flat feet, unbalanced or incorrect posture Pressure or degeneration of the spinal disc and other factors All of which can result in a decrease in height.

When you get older The nose will smell less.

Data from The National Institute on Aging of the United States indicates that as people age, The smells and tastes you’re used to may change. Strong scents may become less bothersome to your nostrils, but strong aromas may fade with age.

The interesting thing is Your sense of smell plays a key role in recalling memories. Just smelling perfume or flowers can remind us of the past. But when the sense of smell deteriorates The food may not be as delicious as before. This makes us dependent on flavorings like salt and sugar that are not very good for our health.

According to The National Institute on Aging, these flavorings become more dangerous as you get older. This is especially true if you have medical conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes. Plus, the medications used to treat these diseases can also affect the taste of food. Additionally, a lifetime of smoking and poor oral health can also cause bad breath.

When you get older The body weakens with age. Because immunity is reduced

In the past, you may have been sick with the flu and recovered in the blink of an eye. But when you get older Recovering from illness may not be as easy as it used to be. Because our immune system naturally deteriorates over time.

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation suggests that our bodies reduce the production of B and T white blood cells. A report from Molecular Biology of the Cell states that B cells fight off foreign substances. Builds immunity by T cells stimulating B cells and eliminating infected cells. In other words, Sometimes, though, older people may have initial symptoms that don’t appear to be mild. But the immune system weakens with age, making it more susceptible to infections and taking longer to recover.

Therefore, when you get older The more you have to take special care of yourself. Pay closer attention to your body’s signals. Always promote health with appropriate habits, such as eating nutritious food. Get enough rest. and keep it clean Because these basic matters affect the strength of our body and our immunity.

Exploring age changes as people age. Makes us find that Menopause is not just a sign of becoming older. But it is a masterpiece painted with the colors of experience and patience. As we celebrate the beauty of the menopause experience We accept that the journey doesn’t end with these pages. The beauty of menopause lies in constant change. And we want to invite you to embrace every chapter of your life with grace and curiosity.