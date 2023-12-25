When you should worry about nosebleeds – Wel.nl

#worry #nosebleeds #Wel.nl

There are a few situations where you should worry about a nosebleed. If the nosebleed:

lasts longer than 20 minutes;

heavy bleeding;

accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, dizziness or loss of consciousness;

occurs more often than once a week;

occurs in children under 2 years of age;

occurs in pregnant women or people with a blood clotting problem;

then it is advisable to seek medical help.

However, in most cases, a nosebleed is harmless and will stop on its own within a few minutes. If you have a nosebleed, you can do the following things to stop the bleeding:

Bend your head forward and press your nose closed with your thumbs.

Hold your nose for 10-15 minutes.

Sit or lie down to lower the blood pressure in your head.

Do not use cotton swabs or tampons to clean your nose as these can make bleeding worse.

If the bleeding does not stop after 15 minutes, you can apply a cold compress to your nose or use a nasal spray with adrenaline. If the bleeding still does not stop, you should seek medical attention.

Here are a few more tips to prevent nosebleeds:

Avoid dry air.

Drink enough fluids.

Use a saline nasal spray.

Avoid heavy lifting or exercising.

If you regularly suffer from nosebleeds, you can make an appointment with your doctor to determine the cause of the nosebleeds.

Bron(nen): Cleveland Health