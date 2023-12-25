When you should worry about nosebleeds – Wel.nl

#worry #nosebleeds #Wel.nl
There are a few situations where you should worry about a nosebleed. If the nosebleed:
- lasts longer than 20 minutes;
- heavy bleeding;
- accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, dizziness or loss of consciousness;
- occurs more often than once a week;
- occurs in children under 2 years of age;
- occurs in pregnant women or people with a blood clotting problem;
then it is advisable to seek medical help.
However, in most cases, a nosebleed is harmless and will stop on its own within a few minutes. If you have a nosebleed, you can do the following things to stop the bleeding:
- Bend your head forward and press your nose closed with your thumbs.
- Hold your nose for 10-15 minutes.
- Sit or lie down to lower the blood pressure in your head.
- Do not use cotton swabs or tampons to clean your nose as these can make bleeding worse.
If the bleeding does not stop after 15 minutes, you can apply a cold compress to your nose or use a nasal spray with adrenaline. If the bleeding still does not stop, you should seek medical attention.
Here are a few more tips to prevent nosebleeds:
- Avoid dry air.
- Drink enough fluids.
- Use a saline nasal spray.
- Avoid heavy lifting or exercising.
If you regularly suffer from nosebleeds, you can make an appointment with your doctor to determine the cause of the nosebleeds.
Bron(nen): Cleveland Health