When you should worry about nosebleeds – Wel.nl

There are a few situations where you should worry about a nosebleed. If the nosebleed:

  • lasts longer than 20 minutes;
  • heavy bleeding;
  • accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, dizziness or loss of consciousness;
  • occurs more often than once a week;
  • occurs in children under 2 years of age;
  • occurs in pregnant women or people with a blood clotting problem;

then it is advisable to seek medical help.

However, in most cases, a nosebleed is harmless and will stop on its own within a few minutes. If you have a nosebleed, you can do the following things to stop the bleeding:

  • Bend your head forward and press your nose closed with your thumbs.
  • Hold your nose for 10-15 minutes.
  • Sit or lie down to lower the blood pressure in your head.
  • Do not use cotton swabs or tampons to clean your nose as these can make bleeding worse.

If the bleeding does not stop after 15 minutes, you can apply a cold compress to your nose or use a nasal spray with adrenaline. If the bleeding still does not stop, you should seek medical attention.

Here are a few more tips to prevent nosebleeds:

  • Avoid dry air.
  • Drink enough fluids.
  • Use a saline nasal spray.
  • Avoid heavy lifting or exercising.

If you regularly suffer from nosebleeds, you can make an appointment with your doctor to determine the cause of the nosebleeds.

Bron(nen): Cleveland Health

