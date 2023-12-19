‘Where are the specialist clinics for patients with long Covid?’

#specialist #clinics #patients #long #Covid

Every week, general practitioners are on the phone at C-support. GPs who no longer know what to do with some long Covid patients. C-support is the organization that supports these patients: people who have long-term complaints after a corona infection.

The doctors have usually followed the guidelines and tried everything: physiotherapy, occupational therapy, a referral to a specialist in a hospital. But their patients only deteriorate. They can no longer work, can’t get out of bed, or are so overstimulated that they can no longer even tolerate their own children around them. What now, the GPs ask the C-support employees.

Medical advisor Alfons Olde Loohuis from C-support does not always know what to answer. “I can’t do magic. I’m trying to arrange some help.” He is looking for a ‘case manager’ who can show patients the way if they have questions about work or domestic help. And sometimes Olde Loohuis knows a specialist who is willing to make an opening in the agenda for urgent cases. Doctors sometimes prefer not to say this out loud in the newspaper, because then their waiting room will soon be full of desperate patients.

German clinics Care and research



Vivienne Matthies Boon (45) has long covid. She moved to Germany in 2022, where there are now more than a hundred clinics for these patients. She has been examined in recent months, she says. She has been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome, an immunological disorder, for which she now takes a number of medications. “I am seen by a specialist every month. In the Netherlands, patients usually don’t see anyone.”

According to her, one of the problems is that research and treatment are being separated in the Netherlands. “But researchers need to see patients.” Matthies-Boon: “The minister is shifting the responsibility of setting up treatment centers to doctors and health insurers. But then nothing happens. It is the minister’s job to structure care.” The German clinics are not accessible to patients from the Netherlands.

Matthies-Boon is a special professor of humanism at Radboud University and, now that she is working again, is conducting research into long covid policy and patient experiences in the Netherlands and Germany.

Debates, roundtable discussions and petitions have been asking for special treatment centers for patients with long Covid (also called post-Covid syndrome) for almost three years. But new centers never came. In fact, existing centers in hospitals closed last year. The outpatient clinic at Erasmus MC closed its doors, just like those at the Amsterdam UMC and Radboudumc in Nijmegen, and the only outpatient clinic for children (Amsterdam UMC) is also closed.

Doctors, MPs and patient organizations are often in favor of such a special treatment place. Olde Loohuis: “The majority of patients can go to their GP. But for the rest,” Olde Loohuis estimates that this concerns about ninety thousand people, “you will have to do more.”

Typical complaints

Rotterdam’s Erasmus MC opened an aftercare clinic in the summer of 2020. This was originally intended for people who had been in hospital with Covid-19 and needed care after discharge. This made it possible to assess how they recovered and whether they had suffered lung damage. A new group of patients soon joined, says pulmonologist Merel Hellemons. They were referred by their GP because, for example, they remained short of breath after an infection. Once in the clinic, Hellemons stood out much more. “We saw very typical fatigue complaints, inability to exert yourself. Memory problems, poor concentration. We quickly started to see patterns.”

Where it was a problem, Hellemons explains, is that these patients were sitting opposite pulmonologists, but needed a much more extensive assessment and advice. “An integrated assessment is not possible in the short time that is reimbursed for a pulmonary consultation. And you may also wonder whether the pulmonary outpatient clinic is the right place for pain complaints and fatigue, for example.” That’s why the center had to close its doors.

Outgoing Minister Ernst Kuipers (Healthcare, D66) initially supported initiatives for centers for long Covid patients. When he was asked questions in the spring of 2022 about opening a “separate long Covid clinic”, he answered the House of Representatives that he wanted to discuss “to ensure that those expertise centers are created”. A year later, the minister even promised “extra budget for multi-year research and a post-covid expertise center.”

The care for patients with long Covid is inadequate, according to a majority in the House of Representatives

Two months later – in May 2023 – there was another decision: the ministry did not finance a center, but “a network” in which healthcare workers and researchers share knowledge. And what about the long Covid clinic, MPs asked during a debate in October. “I don’t discuss that,” Kuipers replied, that is up to the doctors and health insurers. “I don’t think it’s necessary either.” Patients already have somewhere to go: their GP or a specialist.

That care is not sufficient, according to a majority in the House of Representatives. A motion was passed to set up treatment centers after all. Last week, the House forced a new debate on the issue to continue the implementation of the motion.

The Hocus Pocus Treatment

Wink de Boer is such a specialist who regularly sees long Covid patients in his consultation room. He is a gastroenterologist at the Bernhoven hospital in Uden. They come to him with intestinal problems. He declares this care to the health insurer as chronic abdominal pain. “But these people actually need a whole team of specialists.”

Over the past nine months, he and colleagues developed a plan for an independent treatment center for long Covid patients. “Just like you have a burn center.” Twenty FTEs are in the business plan. “A group of people who deal with this condition all day long.”

The center must provide multidisciplinary care, says De Boer. On the one hand, symptom-oriented treatment: relieving abdominal complaints, sleeping problems, heart complaints. On the other hand, a psychologist and a social worker should also be included in the team. “People lose their jobs because of their illness, get into financial problems, or their relationships get into trouble.”

Wink de Boer presented the plan to health insurers, the Dutch Healthcare Authority and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. The proposal failed due to financing. “Hospital management says: we can’t add anything. They are already at the ceiling.” Start-up financing is needed, says De Boer, and a payment title (dbc) to be able to declare such “multidisciplinary integrated care” to the health insurer. “The minister says: doctors, just sort it out. But we don’t get this funded.”

Professor of internal medicineMichèle van Vugt There must be a place where people can go with their questions

Health insurers are not unsympathetic to a center, but also refer directly to the next counter: the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa). It’s about such new pay titles. CZ, one of the big four insurers: “We can imagine something for such a center. Provided no hocus-pocus treatments are promoted.” CZ acknowledges that there is an “enormous hurdle” to overcome: all parties – from VWS, health insurers to the NZa – must participate. “The danger is that we keep each other in a grip with all kinds of systemic arguments.”

The NZa refers back to VWS and other healthcare parties: first it must be clear what the care will look like, only then can the financing be determined. “Unfortunately, we cannot proactively create a DBC or other payment title” as long as it is unclear what long Covid care is, the NZa writes.

Recognition

What plays a role in the discussion is this question: is there a point in having a treatment center as long as there is no curative treatment for these patients? Yes, say doctors and patients. After all, anything is possible. A group of long Covid patients with palpitations sometimes benefit from beta blockers, others need sleeping pills or medication for intestinal problems.

Wink de Boer says that there are many conditions that doctors cannot cure, but that does not mean they do nothing. “I cannot cure a spastic intestine, but I can ensure that someone has less stomach pain. This is how we have organized medicine.”

Professor of internal medicine Michèle van Vugt saw patients at the lung Covid clinic in the Amsterdam UMC until March 2022. She says: “We absolutely need clinics,” not only so that we can prescribe the available drugs to patients and then see them again, but also because it is about recognition. “There must be a place where people can go with their questions.” When HIV spread in Europe in the 1980s, an outpatient clinic was immediately set up. “There was no treatment at that time, but there was a place where we could accommodate people to offer them something to look forward to.”

Pulmonologist Merel Hellemons, like Van Vugt, points out the importance of seeing large numbers of patients. She noticed this in the months that she ran a long Covid clinic in Rotterdam: “We have learned so much in a short time. Only when you see a lot of patients will you see connections.”

Both doctors think that such an outpatient clinic saves money. Hellemons: “A patient no longer has to visit six different specialists. They will receive additional examination and treatment in one place.”

Alfons Olde Loohuis of C-support: “In the worst case scenario, a patient goes home after such a visit with full knowledge of the facts.”

Figures for the Netherlands: 43 patients in intensive care



There are no official infection figures because there are no more test streets, but there are indications that the number of people with corona in the Netherlands is increasing. The number of virus particles in sewage water has been increasing rapidly since November. There are almost one and a half times as many particles in the water as during the highest peak so far, that of early 2022.

There are also more patients in hospitals: an average of 742 people with corona last week, plus 43 in the ICU. The fact that the number of infected people is rising also means that more people are at risk of long-term complaints.

Responding to this article is only possible with a subscription. If you already have a subscription, log in below.

Reading list Email the editor