Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News

2023/12/26

There are only a few days left this year. Why not start off 2024 by watching the beautiful first sunrise?

We will introduce the weather forecast for New Year’s Day and the time of first sunrise in various places.

What’s the weather like on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day, the 1st (Monday), the low pressure system will gradually move away to the east, and the Japanese archipelago will have a winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern of high in the west and low in the east.

There is a relatively high chance of seeing it on the Pacific side, and there are high expectations for the beautiful sunrise on the Pacific side of western Japan. In the Kanto region, including Tokyo, and the Pacific side of Tohoku, the sooner the low pressure system leaves, the better the chance of seeing it.

Clouds tend to spread in Hokuriku and other areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and in Hokkaido, low clouds tend to spread in northern Hokkaido and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk side, so it may be difficult to see the first sunrise.

It is predicted that it will be visible in the Okinawa and Amami regions, but there is a possibility that there will be more clouds in the Sakishima Islands.

If you are planning to watch the first sunrise of the year, please check the latest information frequently. Temperatures during the year-end and New Year holidays are higher than usual, but mornings and evenings are still expected to be cold. It is essential to take precautions against the cold, such as viewing from a warm place and wearing complete cold protection.

Because it is a strong winter type, the first sunrise is most likely to be seen in the Kanto Plain, Hokkaido, and the Pacific coast of western Japan, which have clear winter weather. (However, clouds tend to appear toward the sea, so it is difficult to see the sunrise from the horizon.)

The Sea of ​​Japan side is generally harsh, with clouds spreading as far as the Seto Inland Sea, the Tokai region, and the Kinki region, so whether you can see through the gaps in the clouds or not.

It’s getting colder and the wind is blowing strongly across the country, so it’s important to be protected from the cold.

Introducing the first sunrise times around the country

Sunrise time on January 1, 2024

Hokkaido and Tohoku

Sapporo 7:06

Cape Nosappu 6:49

Aomori 7:01

Akita 7:00

Morioka 6:56

Yamagata 6:55

Sendai 6:53

Fukushima 6:53

Kanto Koshin

Mito 6:49

Utsunomiya 6:52

Maebashi 6:55

Saitama 6:51

Tokyo 6:50

Chiba 6:49

Inubosaki 6:46

Yokohama 6:50

Kofu 6:55

Nagano 6:59

Hokuriku/Tokai

Niigata 6:59

Toyama 7:03

Kanazawa 7:05

Fukui 7:06

Shizuoka 6:54

Nagoya 7:00

Gifu 7:02

Jin 7:01

Kinki

Otsu 7:04

Kyoto 7:05

Osaka 7:05

Kobe 7:06

Nara 7:04

Wakayama 7:05

China・Shikoku

Tottori 7:12

Songjiang 7:17

Okayama 7:11

Hiroshima 7:16

Yamaguchi 7:20

Tokushima 7:07

Takamatsu 7:10

Matsuyama 7:14

Kochi 7:10

Kyushu-Okinawa

Fukuoka 7:22

Saga 7:22

Nagasaki 7:23

Kumamoto 7:19

Oita 7:17

Miyazaki 7:14

Kagoshima 7:17

Naha 7:17

Ishigaki Island 7:27

What time was it in the area where you live? Generally, the time when you can see the first sunrise in Japan is between 6:30 and 7:30, so it’s important to check beforehand.

Note that the sunrise time is the time when the sun emerges from the horizon, so in places where there are mountains or buildings in the east-southeast direction, the sun can be seen later than this.

What is the weather like during the first sunrise?

On New Year’s Day, rain and snow clouds spread across northern Japan and the Japan Sea side due to the effects of low pressure and fronts approaching from the Sea of ​​Japan, making it difficult to see the first sunrise.

Although the low pressure system will also pass near the southern coast of Honshu, it is expected to move away to the eastern ocean on New Year’s Day, giving you a chance to see the first sunrise of the year!

Particularly in some areas, such as the Kanto and southern Kyushu regions, there is a good chance that you will be able to see the sunrise, although the sun will only be peeking out of the clouds.

