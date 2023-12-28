Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?

#Romanian #Fleet #disposed

In 1989, the Romanian Fleet was ranked 9th in the world. A few years later, the ships were given to foreign companies, only to disappear, and the fleet was also saddled with debts from these shady deals.

In the 1990s, when Nicolae Văcăroiu, as general director of the Finance Department at the Council of State, approved the first disposals of ships in the Romanian Fleet. We are talking about 24 commercial vessels with a transport capacity of 117,900 tdw. Surprisingly or not 6 of these were still functional.

At that time, Nicolae Văcăroiu justified his decision by the fact that he did this for the good of the country. “In our country, the dismantling of ships is done sporadically, in shipyards. Only some manpower and material reserves are used, without this activity being highlighted distinctly in the economic-financial indicators”.

Photo source: EVZ

It was shown in the statement of reasons since then. Therefore, in order to save the country from such a chore, Văcăroiu would have decided to sell them for 2,000 lei/ton. However, by the time the cutters came, the ships were moving, that is, they were not ready to be scrapped.

The fleet and the alienation project

And from the moment Nicolae Văcăroiu became prime minister he would have dealt with the big project of alienating the Romanian fleet, the Presa vremii wrote that on April 27, 1993, he traveled to Athens to negotiate the takeover of the ships. After all, the Romanian state no longer needed them, as the prime minister claimed at the time.

He met there with Stelios Katounis, the central figure in the Petromin affair. The one who detailed these meetings is Paul Teodoru, former Minister of Transport. The visit had been a real success, as the former minister said.

And a few months later, that is on 22.10.1993, Petru Șerban Mihăilescu signed for the sale of eight other ships. Then the Greek came to Romania and signed a contract to buy Petromin shares. In the file related to Petromin, two people, Călin Marinescu and Virgil Toanchină, from the management of Petromin, were sentenced to 11 years in prison. And 5 other people with sentences between 8 and 12 years.

The culprits, only those in the management of Petromin

In 2004 all those convicted were released after a decision to review the sentence. The damage charged in the case of Petromin was 150 million dollars. As for the sale of the 16 ships and the damage of 275 million dollars, in this case, in 2004, 80 people were brought to justice.

Among them and three former ministers of transport. Traian Băsescu, Paul Teodoru and Aurel Novac were targeted by the investigation. It’s just that in the meantime the file returned to DNA and in 2008 it was closed.

The part with Traian Băsescu was disconnected, and in 2015 it was also closed. It is certain that only Petromin paid for what happened to Flota, the rest is history.