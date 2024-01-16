Where did the wealth of the raw gold emperor arrested at the Goldsmiths Agency come from? (the whole story)

#wealth #raw #gold #emperor #arrested #Goldsmiths #Agency #story

The Emperor of Raw Gold is the most widespread issue on social media after the man was arrested from his shop in the Goldsmiths Agency, where the largest gathering of traders, last Sunday. The Gold Division of the Chamber of Commerce hastened to issue a clear statement denying any closure of the market or fluctuations in the price of gold, which continues. Achieving the largest increase in its history in Egypt, so what was the story behind the Emperor of Raw Gold?

Al-Masry Al-Youm contacted field and official sources in the Gold Division to learn the details of the case, which is related to a number of kilos of gold that is not normal for one person to own and control, which Lotfi Munib, Secretary of the Gold Division in the Chambers of Commerce, considered that the arrested man was a “senior” Gold traders in the market.

Capture of the Gold Emperor

The official official indicates that the investigations did not produce any clear information about the size of the seized quantity or the violations that were referred to in the media. However, the man arrested by one of the regulatory authorities in Egypt is considered a major merchant who collects scrap gold from the market and from small merchants in the country. The provinces then sell them to companies and major goldsmiths.

Read also:

Who is the gold emperor?

The same matter is revealed in its details by one of those working with the arrested man, who was named in the media as the “Emperor of Raw Gold.” They are known as “Al-Masouqjiya.” Their main job is collecting broken gold from various governorates, especially since the ordinary seller is not able to easily sell this type of gold in market or lose in it.

He added in statements to Al-Masry Al-Youm that the big man has many small merchants who guarantee a good price by transporting large quantities of broken or raw gold to the market and various governorates and from representatives in the governorates, while he markets it to companies that remanufacture it and use it in various forms.

He pointed out that he is considered the most important merchant of Al-Masouqjiyya in the main market for jewelers and goldsmiths, and from here came his importance after his arrest, especially since balancing the gold market himself plays a not insignificant role in it, but it cannot be affected by his arrest, especially with the large size of the gold market, which diversified. In Egypt, especially recently.

For his part, Lotfi Munib, Secretary of the Gold Division, indicates that the market is not affected at all by the issue raised in the media, refusing to call the arrested major merchant the “Emperor of Gold,” pointing out that the gold market does not have empires or one important merchant, as it enjoys a wide and large market and no Controlled by anyone.

He added that the arrested major merchant collects his wealth in general from Al-Masouji, who collect broken gold, which is the same as raw gold, and then directs it to companies that liquefy the gold, reshape it, and manufacture it in different forms to meet the needs of the market over time.

Read also:

Gold price in the market

The great importance of the news of the arrest of the major trader in the gold market during the recent period was linked to the rising price of gold in the market, as the price of gold jumped today, Tuesday, and achieved an increase in the price of a gram by 35 pounds, while the price of gold in general reached an increase of 95 pounds, which is a total The increase achieved today, Tuesday only.

Capture of the Gold Emperor

The price of 14 karat gold came at about 2,240 pounds per gram, while a gram of 18 karat gold continued to rise, with an increase reaching 2,880 pounds per gram. The price of a gram of 21 karat gold, the most common in the markets, reached 3,380 pounds, while 24 karat rose at a record rate of about 3,840 pounds per gram. the one.

Read also: