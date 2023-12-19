Where do you earn more? In Lidl or Biedronka?

#earn #Lidl #Biedronka

It is no secret that these two retail chains are fighting for customers, but also for employees.

On Monday, Biedronka announced that it will introduce pay raises for employees of stores and distribution centers from January, which we wrote about on epoznan.pl. The increase will range from PLN 650 to PLN 900 gross. The Lidl chain has also announced a raise for its employees since the beginning of the year. So we checked where you can earn more.

In Biedronka, a salesperson – cashier who starts working online will earn from January 4,700 to 5,050 PLN gross. If he has more than 3 years of experience, he will earn from PLN 4,850 to PLN 5,300 gross. – A beginner store manager will receive no less than PLN 6,700 gross. Salaries will also increase for employees of Biedronka chain distribution centers. A warehouse worker with the least experience will be able to count on PLN 5,050 – 5,350 gross, and an administrative and warehouse inspector on PLN 5,800 – 6,100 gross – says the network.

And what is it like in Lidl? From January, store employees starting work in the chain will receive from PLN 4,550 to 5,550 gross. After just one year of work, they will receive from PLN 4,800 to 5,750 gross, and after two years from PLN 5,000 to 6,000 gross per month. If you work in a chain warehouse, you will earn more. From January, the employee will initially receive PLN 5,050 to PLN 5,650 gross. After one year from PLN 5,350 to 6,000 gross, after two years from PLN 5,600 to 6,300, and after three years from PLN 5,950 to 6,600 gross. Store managers will receive from PLN 7,250 gross per month.

Biedronka employs 65,000 people in stores and distribution centers. Lidl employs 27,000 people in Poland.

