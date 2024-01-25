Where has the young man who disappeared nine years ago lived until now, who was found by the gendarmes from Argeș

A young man who went missing when he was only 15 years old was found after nine years by the gendarmes, in Argeș. While patrolling, the soldiers saw a man who appeared to be homeless on a street in Campulung Muscel.

They identified him, and when they checked him in the database, they were not a little surprised to see that a missing persons alert had been issued in his name since 2015.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated by doctors, then ended up in a social center.

He told the gendarmes that for most of the time since his disappearance he stayed at a stable and that he is from Mureș County, but he has no money to get home and look for his family.

On Wednesday, three gendarmes, in their free time, fulfilled his dream and took him by car to Târnăveni, where he saw his mother again.

Source: Pro TV

