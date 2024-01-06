Where is Alibaba, or what happened to the most famous Chinese technology company

#Alibaba #happened #famous #Chinese #technology #company

Nothing illustrates Alibaba’s current problems more eloquently than the wake-up call and rallying cry of Jack Ma, the country’s most famous entrepreneur and founder of China’s e-commerce pioneer.

Once a titan of China’s technology industry, the company, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, has faced a series of challenges that have seen its popularity and stock value decline.

“I firmly believe that Alibaba will change and reform. Get back to our mission and vision, people of Ali, come on!” Ma wrote on the company’s internal blog late last year, according to the Financial Times ( FT) in an analysis of the company’s current state and outlook, published under the title “Alibaba crisis from within: how China’s most famous technology group lost direction”.

Once Asia’s most valuable company, in November 2023 Alibaba was overtaken by market capitalization for the first time in. The new leader is its Chinese competitor PDD Holdings. Alibaba’s shares have fallen 75% below their peak three years ago after a series of regulatory changes, sharp shifts in strategy and amid employee demobilization and backsliding.

The company’s stock price has seen a significant decline, with a 12-month low of $69.17 and a high of $119.72. The company’s relative strength index, which compares the stock’s performance to the S&P 500, showed a sharp decline, an indicator of weakness.

One of the key issues facing Alibaba is slowing growth. The company’s five-year annual earnings growth was 8%, but fundamentals have weakened, with growth expected to slow to 6% in fiscal 2025.

This slowdown in growth is a major concern for investors and may be a contributing factor to the company’s declining popularity. Alibaba shares have also been hit by several larger declines in recent weeks, resulting in the lowest rating on the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) indicator. This rating is a measure of the supply and demand for a company’s stock, and a low rating suggests that the stock is being sold heavily, which may be a sign of declining investor confidence in the company.

In addition to these financial challenges, Alibaba also faces regulatory pressure from the Chinese government against the country’s tech giants in an effort to curb their growing influence.

All of this has prompted new CEO Eddie Yongming Wu to take direct control of Alibaba’s core e-commerce business in a bid to regain control of the growing conglomerate.

The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies worldwide in multiple business sectors and provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business sales services through Chinese and global markets, as well as domestic consumer, digital media and entertainment, logistics and cloud computing services.

In March, Alibaba announced its intention to split its empire into six units. This plan was initially embraced by investors, but later in November the company announced that it was abandoning its intention to spin off its cloud business and delayed the process of transforming your supermarket in a publicly traded stock exchange. The fate of the remaining four units remains unclear, but it is understood that Alibaba is still moving towards an initial public offering of its logistics arm, Cainiao.

Internal power struggles between the old guard, led by former CEO Daniel Zhang, and Eddie Wu, and resistance to change have increased the challenges and exacerbated the sense of chaos at the company.

As a confirmation of this, we can point to the formation of an IT team to manage the infrastructure in the whole group, after a review showed that the teams perform the same functions in the different business units. That plan was abandoned, creating a “bad and chaotic situation,” according to two people familiar with the matter, and in addition, many of those who were supposed to be removed could not be fired easily because they had internal supporters.

Alibaba’s cloud business, which the company says is critical to its future growth, also faces headwinds. Despite Wu’s pledge to invest in artificial intelligence technology and position the cloud business as a growth engine, analysts are skeptical that he can revive Alibaba Cloud’s slowing growth.

Three years after authorities halted its $34 billion initial public offering (IPO) as part of a crackdown on big tech players, the future of fintech affiliate Ant, in which Alibaba retains a roughly 33 percent stake, also remains unclear. According to people close to management, Ant is still awaiting regulatory approval to obtain a financial holding license, a crucial step for a more modest IPO in Hong Kong or China.

Experts say the restructuring chaos has distracted Alibaba from tackling the “core problem” in its most profitable and cash-generating domestic e-commerce business. The company is losing share to Douyin and PDD in its core business, said Duncan Clark, founder and chairman of Beijing-based consultancy BDA. According to him, “Alibaba” has lost its aura as a dominant player, with the most insightful knowledge of the market, merchants and consumers.

PDD, which owns Pinduoduo and online retailer Temu, and ByteDance’s Douyin (China’s version of TikTok, has seen explosive growth this year, largely due to its foray into Alibaba territory. PDD nearly doubled its revenue to $9.4 billion in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2022. The FT reported that privately held ByteDance posted second-quarter sales of $29 billion — up about 40 percent from a year earlier.

Alibaba has a portfolio of overseas e-commerce companies, but in the past year it has watched another Chinese company, Shein, and PDD’s Temu expand rapidly in the US and Europe with its wildly popular e-commerce platforms, sourcing products directly from Chinese factories to consumers in the west at prices that kill all competition. According to a Chinese technology investor quoted by the FT, there is really no good reason why Alibaba, with its network of merchants in China, could not build the same business.

Duncan Clark points out that reviving Alibaba’s fortunes will require “something radical”. According to him, Alibaba needs to go back to basics,” regain its “innovative spirit, focus on stopping degradation, and emphasize that this is a company-wide effort.