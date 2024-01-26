#Germany #Denmark #live #free #live #stream #today

Now it’s about the sausage! Germany faces world champions Denmark in the semi-finals of the European Handball Championships. But where is the knockout game live on free TV and live stream today? SPOX will tell you.

After two arduous group phases, one thing is already certain: Germany is currently one of the four best handball nations in Europe. The DHB team has already achieved its best European Championship result since winning the title in 2016.

But the next tough test is already imminent. In the semi-finals of the first ever home European Championship they will face Denmark, three-time reigning world champions after defending their title in 2023.

However, from a German perspective, the dress rehearsal for the biggest game of the year went wrong. In the last game of the main round, coach Alfred Gislason’s team had to admit defeat to Croatia 24:30. However, entry into the knockout phase was already sealed. Now it’s time to show a reaction.

Handball EM: Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?

Good news for all handball fans – probably all of Germany at the moment! The semi-final against Denmark will be shown free of charge on TV and the Internet. SPOX has all the information.

Handball EM: Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV today?

You can watch the game on linear television on the public broadcaster ZDF. The commentators Christoph Hamm and Markus Baur will lead through the game from 7:40 p.m. Sören Christophersen is also available to assist you as an expert.

Handball EM: Where is Germany vs. Denmark in the free live stream today?

ZDF also makes a free stream available. You can find it on the station’s website. Click here to go straight there.

The streaming service Dyn is an alternative. On the newly founded platform you can follow all games of the European Championship tournament live – including the two semi-finals today. A subscription is required to access.

Handball EM: Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today? – All information at a glance

Encounter: Germany vs. Denmark

Date: Friday, January 26th

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m

Venue: Lanxess Arena, Cologne

Broadcast on TV: ZDF

Broadcast in stream: ZDF, Dyn

