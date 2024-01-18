Where is the fountain of eternal youth?

#fountain #eternal #youth

How many times have we heard the phrase “I am not the same person you met a few years ago”. And it is true, People change, but it is not always how they believe. From a biological point of view, this question is very interesting, since the body’s cells are renewed over time, so each certain time the person is practically completely renewed.

The renewal rate varies enormously between different fabrics. While intestinal cells only last a few days, others have cycles that can last weeks, months or years and some, like most neurons or eggs, will accompany us throughout our lives. However, during the renewal process, the newly created cells are not exactly the same as their predecessors since All living beings undergo a process called aging.

Until now, 10 cellular mechanisms have been proposed that, together, would explain why mammals age. The 10 mechanisms can, in turn, split into 3 groups depending on which part of the cell they affect, whether the cell interior, genetics, or the cellular environment.

The genetic role of aging

Our genome contains all the instructions to generate the proteins that allow cellular metabolism. To do this, we have a specialized mechanism that is capable of deciphering the order of the molecules that make up the DNA chain and transforming it into something that the cell can understand. The life of the cell depends on the integrity of the genome, so There are enzymes that are responsible for constantly repairing the mutations that may occur.. Now, like everything in biology, these tools are not perfect, so Errors accumulate over time.

During cell division, DNA is duplicated and each copy is sent to a cell. With each division the probability of errors increases, and gradually a destabilization occurs in the genome. The consequence is that cellular metabolism stops being as efficient, proteins are produced incorrectly, or it can even lead to premature cell death.

Another interesting aspect about aging has to do with nuclear architecture. The position of certain nuclear proteins – called laminins – and the DNA itself within the nucleus is important for the genetic machinery to operate effectively. Its malfunction is related to the appearance of diseases that cause rapid aging, the so-called progerias. However, recent studies show that The aberrant prelaminin A, called progerin, also accumulates naturally with age.

But there is more genetics involved

Telomeres are structures that are located at the ends of chromosomes and are made up of thousands of repetitions of the nucleotides that make up DNA. In their normal function, they act as protection during DNA replication and prevent chromosomes from joining together. Over time, telomeres shorten until they no longer fulfill their function and, therefore, as we age, replication errors in the genome increase. These errors lead, of course, to incorrect cellular function.

Telomere shortening wears down the ends of the chromosomes.

And on the other hand there is epigenetics, that is, modifications that occur to some of the DNA components but that are not mutations. Changes can be created in the chain itself, although without affecting the order of the DNA letters; in the proteins that accompany DNA, called histones; or in the proteins that are responsible for unwinding the DNA to be able to read it, that is, in the remodeling of chromatin. It has been seen that inducing these chemical changes in model organisms can cause premature aging.

Although not everything is genetics

in the cell There are many other components apart from DNA that also undergo wear and tear.. Sugars, lipids and proteins are exposed to reactive oxygen species, the so-called ROS. ROS are substances that are created naturally during the process of obtaining cellular energy and that the body has specialized in keeping controlled. Despite oxidizing cellular structures, ROS are necessary for the proper functioning of the body, so there must be a balance between oxidizing and antioxidant substances. With age, mitochondrial wear and tear of the enzymes that are responsible for achieving this balance translates, once again, into aging.

As you can see, Time affects the efficiency of the cell’s mechanisms, and the same thing happens with the elimination of worn out or poorly produced proteins. At first, any protein that does not fulfill its function is immediately eliminated thanks to chaperones. But over time, the function of the component that tells chaperones that a protein must be degraded is lost. So proteins in poor condition accumulate in the cellwhich hinders normal metabolism.

Finally, certain studies have shown how aging cells lose their ability to detect and take in nutrients from the environment, so sometimes they cannot produce all the energy necessary for their functioning. This famine, added to the genetic failures that have accumulated, can reach the cell into a state known as senescence, that is, a state of latency similar to stand-by from the television. This is a last resort for the cell not to die, but the accumulation of large numbers of cells in this state in a tissue is a marker of aging.

And it’s not even all cellular

Other age-induced alterations have to do with communication between cells, especially in the immune system. These errors can lead to chronic inflammation state, which causes more tissue damage. Additionally, aged cells may also stop informing the body that they have passed their useful life and should be reabsorbed in a process known as autophagy.

Lipid structure of the lysosome, a cellular organelle that contains enzymes inside that degrade all cellular components and allow autophagy.

All these mechanisms age the cells, most of which end up dying, and They are replaced thanks to the stem cells of the tissues. Although age also ends up affecting stem cells and, with this, the ability to regenerate tissues is lost.

That is, the Top 10 mechanisms involved in aging could be listed as: Genomic instability, epigenetic alteration, telomere attrition, protein instability, poorer nutrient detection, loss of mitochondrial function, cellular senescence, alteration of intercellular communication , loss of autophagy and stem cell exhaustion.

Therefore, where is the fountain of eternal youth?

Methods are currently being investigated to enhance natural DNA repair. By increasing the efficiency of this repair, cells could correct errors in their genome and survive longer. Besides, There are epigenetic studies that would allow these alterations to be reversed.. Finally, with the activation of a protein called telomerase, telomere length could be increased and chromosomal aberrations reduced. However, modifying the genome is something very delicate, so These studies are still in very early stages.. Any unwanted alteration could worsen the situation or cause uncontrolled cell division, which would result in the appearance of cancer.

For this reason, pharmacological studies are being designed that try to address the other aspects of aging, especially in cellular communication. Advances will initially make it possible to treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, type II diabetes, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s. Other therapies based on stem cell replacement, immunotherapy or cardiac regeneration They are also, increasingly, a reality. Until they arrive, however, it’s in our hands follow an appropriate diet, do moderate exercise and try to take care of our tissues so that they remain healthy.

That is to say, The fountain of eternal youth is not on any remote island, we have it within us, we just haven’t yet managed to figure out how to get to it. The coming decades promise to be very interesting thanks to the sharp minds that are dedicated to studying these processes, since understanding them and learning to reverse them is getting closer and closer.