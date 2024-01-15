where to watch, what time is it, what channel is the gala and nominees on?

#watch #time #channel #gala #nominees

LOOK HERE via TNT Sports, FIFA Plus and DIRECTV Sports LIVE FREE the gala of the Premios The Best 2024 from the Eventim Apollo auditorium in London.

The Best 2024 Awards will be held this Monday, January 15 in the city of London | Photo: EFE

SEE The Best 2024 Awards LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE | Today’s gala, which takes place at the Eventum Apollo auditorium, located in the city of London, United Kingdom, began at 2.30 pm (Peruvian time) and the TV broadcast is on DIRECTV Sports, TNT Sports y FIFA Plus. Likewise, you can follow the minute by minute, the results and the final summary on Libero.pe.

The Best 2024 Awards LIVE ONLINE FREE: broadcast of the ceremony

FIFA Puskas Award at The Best 2024 Awards

Guilherme Madruga won the Puskas Prize

FIFA Fair Play at The Best 2024 Awards

Brazil won the Fair Play award at The Best 2024

Best goalkeeper at The Best 2024 Awards

Best trainer at The Best 2024 Awards

Ideal eleven in The Best 2024 Awards

Best technician at The Best 2024 Awards

Preview of The Best 2024 Awards

The Argentine, Lionel Messi, current winner of the FIFA 2023 best player trophy, will seek to repeat his distinction, where the footballers are also found Erling Haaland y Kylian Mbappé in the men’s category.

At the same time, in the female category, we also have up to three nominees: Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso and Linda Caicedo. The Barcelona athlete She has a great chance of winning the award as the best player in the World Cup and winning the Ballon d’Or.

Additionally, in the best male coach section, we have the following nominees: Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzagui y Luciano Spalleti. On the part of the ‘Citizens’ strategist, he is running as a favorite after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles.

What time are The Best 2024 Awards?

Below, we present the schedules in some countries of the world so that you do not miss any minute of the gala of the Premios The Best 2024 organized by FIFA:

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 pm

Chile: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 pm

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

London: 7pm

Italy: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 8:00 p.m.

When are The Best 2024 Awards presented?

Los Premios The Best 2024 They will be delivered this Monday, January 15 from the city of London. It will be the third time that this great sporting event is held, the first time happened in 2017 and then in 2018.

Where to watch The Best 2024 Awards LIVE?

Enjoy the transmission of the The Best Awards 2024 LIVE for the signs of DIRECTV Sports y TNT Sports in Latin America. Likewise, closely follow the details of the ceremony around the world through FIFA Plus.

Lionel Messi will not be at The Best 2024 Awards

According to the international network ESPN, Lionel Messi will not be present this Monday at the gala of the Premios The Best 2024. The Argentine footballer did not travel to London and, now, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haalandwho are also finalists to win recognition as best player.

What is the voting like in The Best 2024 Awards?

The winner of the Premios The Best 2024, is determined by the votes carried out by the captains and coaches of all the FIFA national teams of the 5 continents. It must be specified that each one has a percentage of 25% of the total vote. Fans can also choose their favorite through the Internet.

Nominees for the FIFA The Best Awards 2024

Meet the nominees for the FIFA The Best 2024 Awards:

Best Player The Best FIFA

Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé

Best Player The Best FIFA

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Jennifer Hermoso

Puskás Award (best goal)

Julio Enciso

Guilherme Madruga

Nuno Santos

Best Men’s Soccer Coach The Best FIFA

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Luciano Spalletti

Best Women’s Soccer Coach of The Best FIFA

Jonathan Giráldez

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

Best Goalkeeper The Best FIFA

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

Best Goalkeeper The Best FIFA

Mackenzie Arnold

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

Best Fan

Daniel Iñíguez (Colón de Santa Fe – Argentina)

Fran Hurndall (Australia)

Miguel Angel (Millionaires – Colombia)

