Where will Blake Snell sign? Ranking of the 11 most probable destinations

Last week, while reading the always fantastic 40 Hall of Famers prediction that my colleague Mike Petriello posts each season, I did a double take when he included Blake Snell as a possibility. Blake Snell? The man who currently has fewer innings pitched in his career than Danny Duffy and Matt Moore? Snell has had his moments, but… Hall of Fame? But then Petriello’s article reminded me:

If you win three [Premios Cy Young]you are inside, and is it so difficult to imagine that so much [Jacob] deGrom and Snell can have just one more tremendously good season? And if they do, can you really leave them out?

And he is absolutely right. If Blake Snell wins another Cy Young, and it is not a crazy idea, since he just won his second, he would seem destined for the Hall of Fame. After all, as Petriello points out, everyone who has won three or more is there (except the three active pitchers who are coming in and Roger Clemens, who is out for other reasons). Blake Snell! Hall of Fame! Who would have thought?

All this to say, while there has been some skepticism about Snell’s free agent case this offseason, primarily due to his lack of innings, his surprisingly high walk total and concerns that he may not always be able to get out of tight spots like he did last year, he’s still a fantastic pitcher. The disparity between how Snell and his agent Scott Boras (who compares him to Randy Johnson) view his market and, well, how MLB teams view his market is the reason he hasn’t signed yet. . But someone will sign him and that club will be much better for having done so. And you never know: Maybe I’ll wear his cap on a Hall of Fame plaque someday.

But who will actually sign it? Here’s a ranking of Snell’s potential suitors, from most likely to least likely.

1. Angelina

Look, the Angels are going to have to spend their money somewhere after Shohei Ohtani leaves, and this could be the perfect match. Snell is a West Coast guy (from the Seattle area) who would probably fit better in Anaheim than, say, the Bronx, and obviously the need in Anaheim is pretty big. Would Snell be willing to commit for half a decade or more to a team that doesn’t seem to have a clear path to competing? If there’s enough money on the table, I could certainly consider it. Honestly, one of the reasons Snell is such a polarizing free agent is because there is no obvious destination for him. So this is a pretty good general assumption compared to others.

2. Yankees

Is it possible that the only reason lefty Jordan Montgomery, another free agent, seems a better fit than Snell in the Bronx is because he’s already pitched there? If Snell goes out and wins an American League Cy Young Award for the Yankees, trust me: the Bleacher Creatures will love him. Pairing Snell with Gerrit Cole would give the club a top-tier duo and a little more certainty as it waits to see what Carlos Rodón can offer this year. Sure, the Yankees would have a little more left-handed presence, and if the contract is too long, it could cause them some headaches trying to retain Juan Soto long-term, but they need to win this year. Snell would certainly help them achieve that.

3. Dodgers

As long as they have roster spots available, we’ve learned they will spend to fill them. Snell would be exactly what the Dodgers need in 2024, although it’s certainly debatable whether he’s what they’d need in 2030, or for however long a contract would keep him in Los Angeles. But the only clear weakness the Dodgers have right now is starting pitching, although much less than at the beginning of the offseason. Making Snell his, say, third starter would go a long way toward completely eliminating that weakness.

4. Dogs

The Cubs will have to sign someone at some point. Snell, in many ways, is the opposite of the rest of his starters in that he racks up a lot of strikeouts and walks instead of relying on excellent defense. Justin Steele is a solid No. 1, but would be even better as a No. 2, and Snell, if he’s healthy, is an upgrade over free agent Marcus Stroman. The Cubs are going to make a big move soon, or at least they should. Snell would be quite a surprise.

5. Parents

The Padres just had one of the most disappointing seasons in their history, then lost their best hitter (Juan Soto) and could soon lose their closer (Josh Hader) and Cy Young winner (Snell). Maybe they’ll try to minimize their losses by retaining Snell. That would require a huge commitment that would seem to contradict some of their other moves this winter, but that being said, this team still has three MVP-caliber players on the roster: Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. However, the rotation could use help, and Snell knows he can have success here. He was already a great addition before, and there’s no reason he can’t be a great addition in the future as well.

6. Sailors

The trade between the Giants and Mariners last week, which sent Robbie Ray to San Francisco and Mitch Haniger back to Seattle, certainly moved the Giants, long considered a logical spot for Snell, down this list. But he could have elevated the Mariners in it. Snell has made no secret of his desire to return home, and the Ray trade freed up future cap space. It’s unclear if Seattle will use him on Snell, but he’s actually a great fit for their home team. Do the Mariners have the will to make it happen?

7. Giants

Does Ray’s arrival exclude them from the race? Sign Shota Imanaga? It’s hard to say, even if all three are left-handed, and the connection between team and player had most people putting the Giants at the top of this list before the Ray trade. It seems less likely now, but that doesn’t make it impossible.

8. Phillies

He fits the veteran profile, even if he doesn’t fit the old profile of Phillies fan favorites at the old Veterans Stadium. But Snell, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola would make a formidable trio in October.

9. Red Sox

They recently traded a left-handed rotation ace (Chris Sale), and Snell could be the guy to replace him, even if the two men have little in common other than being darkly talented. It’s unclear whether Snell’s laid-back personality would be a good fit in Boston, but stranger things have happened.

10. Orioles

Seriously, this is the perfect fit for the Orioles, and maybe also for Snell, who would probably be very welcome here as a veteran ace on a team on the rise. But it’s not clear, based on their recent history, that the Orioles will make a serious push for any high-profile free agent, which keeps Baltimore at the bottom of this list.

11. Mets

They have money and you always have to include them. But after losing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it appears the Mets prefer to focus on less flashy moves this offseason.