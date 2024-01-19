Where would you invest BGN 10,000 right now? Here are the answers of proven Bulgarian players

#invest #BGN #answers #proven #Bulgarian #players

Bloomberg TV Bulgaria asked financiers and investors about their choice

Where would you invest BGN 10,000 right now? The choice can be difficult – if we look at the fundamentals, the picture is one, but if we take into account geopolitics and everything that is happening around us – a completely different one. If we follow the technical analysis, a third option will be obtained.

The year started with a slight correction in stocks, bonds are the focus of investors at the moment. In the conditions of geopolitical turbulence, the dollar is strengthening… Bloomberg TV Bulgaria asked proven financiers how they would invest BGN 10,000 right now. Here are their answers:

Biser Manolov, banker, financier

“Right now, I would put BGN 10,000 in government debt – there is an acceptable yield, there is a prospect of a reduction in interest rates in Europe, this was said in plain text by Christine Lagarde these days. There are signs of economic softening and bonds in the coming months will have no alternative… I think anyone you ask will tell you the same thing.”

Lubomir Lekov, founder of Investor BG, investor

“Overall, right now, I’d put half in an S&P 500 ETF, which would be the more conservative side.” The other half – in Tesla shares. Because in the S&P this year, as the last year of the president’s term, the index is likely to rise, and Tesla this year is likely to fall further, but its monopoly position continues to strengthen. Despite all the talk, Tesla’s technology is developing much faster than that of all its competitors.”

Levon Hampartzumyan, banker

“I would give them to the bank that will give me the highest interest rate, if it’s going to be conservative.” Because they fall under the protection of 100 thousand euros. Any other way to invest – stocks, mutual funds, etc. is good because it can bring a higher yield, but the protection disappears. Any option is basically possible. For buying gold, I think it’s a bit late, but not a bad option either.”

The material is informative and does not constitute a recommendation for an investment decision!