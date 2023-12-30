Whether you like to wander: these are 6 inspiring columns from globetrotter Claire

Or you like to wander

Claire does not have one permanent place of residence, she wanders between Amsterdam, Barcelona and New York. Along the way she learns more about life, love, but especially about herself. In her columns Or you like to wander she candidly shares her findings, lessons and harsh realities.

Are you looking for a good dose of inspiration, an insight into the life of a traveling freelancer or do you need a little push to book that one plane ticket to your dream destination? Then Claire’s words are exactly what you need right now. Below are her six most inspiring columns (and the quotes that summarize them).

‘I kept looking for excuses to leave for New York again’
“The city kept calling me. In the years that followed, I continuously looked for opportunities to return. I wanted to experience the independence and freedom I once felt there again and again. The country girl was no longer. The big city girl what was born.”

“For the first time ever I felt homesick.”
“Sometimes homesickness is a person. Sometimes a place. Or a memory. You can miss something or someone or feel homesick for it, without it having to be a bad thing and without it having to limit you.”

