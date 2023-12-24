Whether you love or hate the Dodgers, you’re going to want to see them in 2024

#love #hate #Dodgers #youre

If you’re a Dodgers fan – and it’s a great time to be a Los Angeles fan – your team just did with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto what any fan wants to see from their team: Do everything possible to win .

That can mean everything and nothing at the same time.

Fans don’t care how much money their team spends for a chance to win. It’s not your money. It was the great Red Smith, one of the greatest columnists who ever lived, who pointed out that he has never seen a baseball team owner riding a bicycle to work. The only thing the fans know is how much they want to win. The only thing they ask is that the people in charge of the club have the same objective.

The Dodgers, coming off another 100-win season in the playoffs, invested a billion dollars between Ohtani – the most striking all-around player since Babe Ruth – and Yamamoto, a 25-year-old pitcher who the Dodgers evidently think will be the best. pitcher that has ever come out of Japan in history.

This time, even more so than with Ohtani, the Dodgers were in a hotly contested bid for Yamamoto that included the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, Giants and Blue Jays. In the process – although perhaps they haven’t finished yet – have assembled one of the most talented teams in the history of the sport. But somehow, without it being the most expensive ever.

The top of Dave Roberts’ offensive order now features Mookie Betts (former MVP), Freddie Freeman (former MVP) and Ohtani (two-time MVP winner). At the top of the rotation – even without knowing the fate of Clayton Kershaw, another MVP – is Yamamoto, ace Walker Buehler and the newly acquired Tyler Glasnow. This star-studded set in Los Angeles is in keeping with Hollywood DNA.

It is as if in a few weeks, Dodgers owner and president Mark Walter and president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, had wanted to reissue the “Showtime Lakers” of the 1980s, but now on a diamond of ball.

By the way, if anyone doubts the way the Dodgers have been spending money to acquire these stars, it turns out that this is good for baseball. Not just for Dodger fans. For baseball. Because wherever the Dodgers go, one thing will be clear, love them or hate them: You’re going to want to see them.

I once asked legendary writer William Goldman, who won Oscars for the films “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men,” as well as writing “The Princess Bride,” what makes a successful movie.

“It’s easy,” Mr. Goldman said. “That people want to see it.”

Who is going to want to watch the Dodgers next season, whether on television, at Dodger Stadium or when they visit your city? It’s an easy question too. Everyone is going to want to see Ohtani hitting before he returns to the mound in 2025. It will also be interesting to see Yamamoto, the best pitcher most haven’t gotten to see in the United States.

“We believe that [Yamamoto] He will be a very successful pitcher, wherever he pitches on this planet,” said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, after talking in detail about how far the Yankees went to evaluate the pitcher. In fact, it was Cashman himself who traveled to Japan to witness Yamamoto’s no-hitter.

The Yankees thought they were well positioned to make a deal with Yamamoto and pair him with Juan José Soto, the same way the Dodgers ended up doing it with Ohtani. The Mets, whose owner Steve Cohen is the richest in the sport, apparently offered the same amount to Yamamoto as the Dodgers. In the end, the right-hander decided to continue his path in Los Angeles, in the same way that Ohtani did in Anaheim.

Does this guarantee that the Dodgers will win their first World Series since 2020 and their second since 1988? Baseball fans know very well what the answer is. 20 years ago, the Yankees made a mega-trade to acquire Alex Rodríguez, at a time when the Bronx Bombers had just played six of the previous eight World Series. It seemed like New York would be in the Fall Classic forever. But the Yankees have been able to play in just one since then. Big payrolls with lots of stars don’t always end up winning in baseball.

But the Dodgers went all out for the top free agents, in a way never seen before in the sport. They seem to be willing to do whatever it takes to win. In the end, it’s what any baseball fan can ask for from his team. Christmas came early in Hollywood.