which are the 33 departments placed on yellow alert this Saturday?

This Saturday, January 20, the meteorological agency Météo-France placed 33 departments on yellow alert for severe cold, notably the North and the Grand-Est.

In detail, the departments concerned are: Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Ardennes, Aisne, Oise, Yvelines, Val-d’Oise, Paris, Marne, Seine -et-Marne, Essonne, Manche, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Bas-Rhin, Aube, Nièvre, Yonne, Côte-d’Or, Saône -et-Loire, Jura, Doubs, Haute-Saône, Haut-Rhin, Territoires de Belfort, Vosges, Haute-Marne, Creuse, Corrèze, Cantal, and Haute-Loire.

Up to -10°C Saturday morning

“Freezing fogs are present in the morning in the center, east and north of the country, they dissipate and give way to clear skies in the afternoon. In the south the weather is very sunny from daybreak, with mistral winds at 60 to 70 km/h in gusts in the morning, weakening afterwards,” it is indicated on the meteorological agency website.

Temperatures were freezing this morning with -4 to -10°C inland across almost all of France, locally less on areas still covered with snow, around 0 at the edge of the ocean and in the Mediterranean regions. In terms of maximums, they will reach 2°C for Paris, Lyon and Strasbourg, 7°C for Brest, 12°C for Perpignan, 9°C in Marseille, 13°C in Nice and 14°C in Ajaccio.