which are the departments where the virus circulates the most?

Wearing a mask is one of the recommended actions against winter viruses, including Covid-19. (Illustrative photo Getty Images)

Covid continues to decline during the end-of-year holidays. According to data from Public Health France, the circulation of the virus fell sharply between the week of December 18 to 24 and that of December 25 to 31.

A generalized decline

Thus, only two departments, Indre and Haute-Corse, recorded an increase in the circulation of the virus, while Covid is declining in the other departments, sometimes significantly: -61% in Aude, -60% in Moselle , Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin and – 50% in Nièvre, as you can see on the map below.

A downward trend which is also visible in the incidence rate of each department. While the North-East departments still exceeded 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in mid-December, the Meuse is today the most affected department with an incidence of 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Var, Ardennes, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin are the only departments where the incidence is greater than 45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

3 departments with an incidence less than 10

Conversely, departments record a very low incidence: Aube, Lozère and Seine-Saint-Denis record less than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as you can see on the map below.

An overall decline noted by Santé Publique France in its weekly bulletin, but which nevertheless warns: against a “still high circulation of SARS-CoV-2”.

If Covid-19 is in decline, this is not the case for all winter illnesses. Thus, we note a strong sharp increase in flu/flu syndrome indicators in France, particularly in hospitals with ten regions in epidemic and three in pre-epidemic phase: Normandy, Brittany and Pays de la Loire. Bronchiolitis continues to circulate actively, only Brittany has moved into post-epidemic mode. Note a decrease in indicators in the hospital.

Faced with the diseases circulating this winter, health authorities are reminding us of important actions: wearing a mask in the event of symptoms, washing hands and frequent ventilation of indoor spaces.

