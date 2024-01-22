Which are the most bought new car brands in the EU?

#bought #car #brands

“Volkswagen” remains the most popular car brand in the EU countries in 2023, according to the data released by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Europe (ACEA). The brand’s models saw an increase in sales of 11.8%. Followed by “Toyota” ( 686,705, +8%) and “Renault” (629,093, +16.1%), and you can see the top 10 brands in the graphic.

Growth in sales is noted by almost all car brands except Mitsubishi, Honda, Jaguar, Citroen and DS. The demand for Tesla (89.2%), Lexus (56.7%) and Alfa Romeo (56.3%) models is rising most seriously.

Volkswagen Group (with main brands Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche) has the most sales in the EU countries, with 2.75 million deliveries and a growth of 18%. It is followed by Stellantis (Peugeot, Fiat, Opel, Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia) with 1.88 million sales and an increase in demand by 2.9%. The top three is completed by “Renault Group” (“Renault”, “Dacia”, “Alpin”) with 1.15 million orders and almost 17% growth.