Which bread should you eat if you have diabetes?

#bread #eat #diabetes

Buy a healthy bread or a less healthy one? With diabetes, the decision plays an even greater role. We reveal what is important and recipes.

Bread is one of the most popular staple foods among people. There are countless variations in this country, ranging from healthy and nutritious to fatty and unhealthy. The German Diabetes Aid (DDH) explains that, depending on the type and topping, bread can either be high in fiber and fill you up for a long time, or it can be a nutrient-poor calorie bomb – which is not recommended for health reasons. What is important when it comes to bread if you have diabetes and what should you pay attention to? We describe what experts recommend – and what ingredients the recommendations contain. There are also recipes for healthy bread.

Bread for diabetes: What is not recommended for health reasons

Sugar in food is omnipresent and widely processed. This also applies to bread and therefore it is not insignificant which type of bread you choose, especially for diabetics. Dr. Jens Kröger, CEO of the DDH, explains: “Around 95 percent of the approximately 11 million people with diabetes in Germany have type 2 diabetes, which can arise, among other things, from a hypercaloric diet and being overweight.” According to him, a cardinal mistake when combining diabetes and bread consumption is bread made from white flour, which is then spread with fatty and sugary toppings such as butter and jam. They are “empty calorie bombs” with little energy content, so you quickly become hungry again.

Eating toast is popular for breakfast – or even later. However, this is not recommended for people with diabetes. The Pharmacy magazine quotes ecotrophologist Julia Meier-Gebert: “It is not well suited for people with diabetes.” According to the expert, this bread variant usually consists of finely ground white flour, which is noticeable with a rapid and sharp rise in blood sugar. There are also numerous additives in industrially produced toast bread.

We need your consent to display Glomex’s video

With your consent, external content can be displayed here that supplements the editorial text. By activating the content via “Accept and display”, glomex GmbH can store or access information on your device and collect and process your personal data, even in countries outside the EU with a lower level of data protection, to which you expressly consent. The consent applies to your current page visit, but you can withdraw it using the slider. Data protection

Video: dpa

And how does the expert rate whole grain toast? The nutritionist also sees this critically. Instead, toasting a coarse whole grain bread is recommended.

Which bread for diabetics? Experts recommend these varieties

Bread is valued in Germany and is one of the most important sources of carbohydrates. According to the Diabetics Association of Lower Saxony, around 58 kilograms of bread are consumed per person in this country every year. There is delicious bread that is also healthy and contains few artificial additives and carbohydrates. This property ensures that there is no (or only a small) risk of blood sugar levels skyrocketing after eating:

In Whole grain bread There are plenty of vitamins, minerals and fiber, which ensures that you feel full for longer. There is a special feature: In order for a bread to be called whole grain bread, the whole grain content must be at least 90 percent. When it comes to packaged bread, it is helpful to look at the list of ingredients; you can ask in person at the bakery counter. What the Pharmacy magazine points out: The finer the flour processed, the faster the carbohydrates end up in the blood, this also applies to whole grain bread.

There are plenty of vitamins, minerals and fiber, which ensures that you feel full for longer. There is a special feature: In order for a bread to be called whole grain bread, the whole grain content must be at least 90 percent. When it comes to packaged bread, it is helpful to look at the list of ingredients; you can ask in person at the bakery counter. What the Pharmacy magazine points out: The finer the flour processed, the faster the carbohydrates end up in the blood, this also applies to whole grain bread. Sour Dough Bread : Studies show that sourdough breads raise blood sugar less than breads baked with other leavening agents. Sourdough breads are usually made from wheat, rye or spelled flour, or a mixture thereof, explains Meier-Gebert. According to her, rye is most suitable for diabetes, but this only applies to the whole grain version. According to the information, sourdough bread is generally easy to digest for many people, which is due to the pre-digested properties of the bread – especially the lactic acid bacteria. This makes this bread also suitable for diabetics.

Protein bread: This is undoubtedly a good choice for diabetics – because it contains fewer carbohydrates and more protein than conventional white bread, explains Fitforfun.de. This helps keep blood sugar levels more stable. The so-called “Düsseldorf Bread Study” goes further in this context: researchers from the diabetes and health center located there examined the extent to which different types of bread stimulate the release of insulin. The evaluation revealed some clear differences between the different types of bread in terms of glucose value and insulin response. Protein bread, with a similar calorie content, apparently triggered a significantly smaller increase in insulin than types of whole grain bread. Diabetics are advised to pay attention to the glycemic index of the ingredients, as protein bread sometimes contains hidden ingredients that increase blood sugar levels.

Bread for diabetics: recipes to make yourself

The motto is: Enjoy in moderation: This applies even more to diabetics than to people without diabetes. Many people try their hand at baking bread; in the case of diabetes, numerous special diabetes recipes can be found online. Oatmeal also plays a role. As the Bavarian Consumer Service explains, when it comes to protein bread, the wheat or rye flour contained in conventional bread is largely replaced by wheat, soy and lupine protein, and partly also by pea and faba bean protein. Further ingredients:

Read about this too

Soy flour and meal

Linseed

Edible bran

Psyllium husks

Sunflower seeds

sesame

fruit fibers

The website Diabetiker-nds.de provides an effective protein bread recipe for diabetics.

Meanwhile, Consumer Service Bavaria points out an important aspect: the fat content in various protein breads can be up to fifteen times higher than in normal wholemeal bread. However, according to the information, it mainly contains unsaturated fatty acids. The Pharmacy magazine Recommends: Anyone who injects insulin must of course adapt the dose to the amount of carbohydrates in the bread.