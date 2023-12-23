Which category of Romanians will receive 500 lei per month from the state in 2024. Until you can submit the application

#category #Romanians #receive #lei #month #state #submit #application

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity introduces the Minimum Inclusion Income (VMI), replacing the previously guaranteed incomes. Romanians with low incomes can apply for 500 lei per month, and the deadline for submitting applications is December 31, 2023.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity comes with important news for beneficiaries of minimum guaranteed income (VMG) and family support allowances (ASF), as well as for people and families with low incomes.

From January, they will benefit from a new system, namely the Minimum Inclusion Income (VMI), which will replace the existing forms of support, such as VMG and ASF.

VMI is a complex benefit, including two essential components: support for inclusion and support for families with children. This system offers a more comprehensive approach adapted to the varied needs of the beneficiaries.

To access the VMI, applicants must submit a single application covering both components of the minimum inclusion income. The evaluation of the rights will be done according to the family’s income and structure, thus establishing the right either to both components or to only one.

Necessary documents for requesting the minimum inclusion income:

– Cerere (form standard)

– Affidavit

– Commitment to pay (for situations in which improperly granted rights can be found)

– Identity document of the applicant and family members

– Proof of income for all sources of income

– Birth certificate for each child

– Death certificate for any deceased family member

– Proof of schooling for children aged between 3 and 16 years

– Other documents specific to the situation of the applicant and his/her family (e.g.: adoption, placement, guardianship/guardianship, spouses declared missing, remanded or serving custodial sentences, etc.)

The request and the supporting documents can be registered either physically or electronically, at the Public Social Assistance Service at the level of the local administration, within the mayor’s office of the commune, city, municipality or sector of the Municipality of Bucharest where the beneficiaries have their domicile or residence.

Single people or families with a net income lower than or equal to the established maximum levels can benefit from this financial support.

The maximum amount in the case of people who have no income is 275 lei/month/family member, and in the case of a single person aged at least 65, it is 400 lei/month.

In the case of a family with children, the amount of the aid is determined according to the level of adjusted net monthly income and the number of children in the family, as follows:

I. For the family receiving inclusion aid, as well as for the family with adjusted net income of a maximum of 275 lei/month:

– 107 lei – for a family with 1 child

– 214 lei – family with 2 children

– 321 lei – family with 3 children

– 428 lei – family with 4 or more children

II. For the single-parent family receiving inclusion aid, as well as for those with adjusted net income of a maximum of 275 lei/month:

– 120 lei – for a family with 1 child

– 240 lei – family with 2 children

– 360 lei – family with 3 children

– 480 lei – family with 4 or more children

III. For families with an adjusted net income between 276 lei/month – 700 lei/month (inclusive):

– 85 lei – for a family with 1 child

– 170 lei – family with 2 children

– 255 lei – family with 3 children

– 340 lei – family with 4 or more children

IV. For single-parent families with an adjusted net income between 276 lei/month – 700 lei/month (inclusive):

– 110 lei – for a family with 1 child

– 215 lei – family with 2 children

– 325 lei – family with 3 children

– 430 lei – family with 4 or more children

It is important to note that able-bodied people benefiting from the minimum inclusion income have the obligation to perform actions or works of local interest on a monthly basis and to look for a job through the territorial employment agencies.

The deadline for submitting applications is December 31, and the new system brings significant changes to the support given to vulnerable categories of society. It is an important step towards providing more effective and comprehensive support for those in need.