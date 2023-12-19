Which channel broadcast Urawa Red 0-3 Manchester City for the 2023 Club World Cup | MIX

#channel #broadcast #Urawa #Red #Manchester #City #Club #World #Cup #MIX

Manchester City defeated Urawa Reds Diamonds 3-0 this Tuesday and will face Fluminense in the 2023 Club World Cup final, who did the same against Al-Ahly the day before. If you want to know which channel broadcast this vibrant confrontation for the semifinals of the tournament, Gestión Mix shares all the details with you.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City – Marcador final

EQUIPOMARCADORGOLESUrawa Red Diamonds0–Manchester City Football Club3Marius Høibråten 45+1 (GC), Mateo Kovačić 52′, Bernardo Silva 59′

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City confirmed formations

Urawa Red Diamonds: Shusaku Nishikawa; Takahiro Sekine, Alexander Scholz, Marius Høibråten, Takahiro Akimoto; Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao, Tomoaki Okubo, Kaito Yasui, Yoshio Koizumi; José Kanté. DT: Maciej Skorża.

Manchester City Football Club: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké; Matheus Nunes, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Mateo Kovačić, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez. DT: Pep Guardiola.

Previa del Manchester City vs. Urawa Reds

Those led by Pep Guardiola, being current champions of the Champions League, enter the round of the four best in the competition. While Urawa Reds, champions of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Champions League, had to play in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup, where they played against León from Mexico. The Japanese defeated the Mexican team by the smallest difference.

Where could you watch Manchester City vs. live? Urawa Reds?

The match could be seen through the exclusive FIFA+ signal in Mexico, the United States and Spain. If you are in a South American country, the match could be seen through DirectTV Sports. Below we leave you a list of channels.

PAÍSCANALESBrasilGlobo | GloboEsporte.comEcuadorTeleamazonasUruguayTCC | DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

When and at what time was the Manchester City vs. Urawa Reds?

The meeting took place this Tuesday, December 19, at 1:00 p.m. in the United States, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia. We share the schedules to follow the duel according to your location.

United States – 1pm ET / 12pm CT / 11am MT / 10am PT

Argentina – 3:00 p.m.

Chile – 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 3:00 p.m.

Paradise – 3:00 pm

Brazil – 3:00 pm

Venezuela – 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico – 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 2:00 p.m.

Peru – 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 1:00 p.m.

Colombia – 1:00 p.m.

Panama – 1:00 p.m.

Mexico – 12:00 p.m.

Costa Rica – 12:00 p.m.

Honduras – 12:00 p.m.

Nicaragua – 12:00 p.m.

El Salvador – 12:00 p.m.

Guatemala – 12:00 p.m.

Spain – 7:00 p.m.

Referee for Urawa Reds vs. Manchester City

For the match between Urawa Red vs. Manchester City the designated referee was Mohammed Al Hoish.

