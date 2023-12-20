Which children will not be able to be vaccinated with Pfizer in pharmacies?

#children #vaccinated #Pfizer #pharmacies

This Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the sale of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to the general public began in pharmacies in Mexico.

The announcement was confirmed yesterday by the laboratory, which will put the antigen on sale in:

San Pablo Pharmacies

Benavides Pharmacies

Guadalajara Pharmacies

Savings Pharmacies

Pharmacology

EL UNIVERSAL took a tour of Farmacias del Ahorro after the arrival of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 for sale to the public / Photo: Carlos Odin. THE UNIVERSAL

The WHO recommends that all adults and children can be vaccinated with the Pfizer antigen. For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is the national public health agency of the United States, indicates that children from 6 months to 4 years of age need several doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to be per day, including at least 1 dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

On its social networks, the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer explained that it is an updated vaccine: “We are proud to announce that we have achieved an extraordinary achievement: soon Mexicans will have updated vaccination options to complete their vaccination schedules, which represents an “one more step towards protecting everyone’s health.”

Pfizer on the vaccine against Covid-19. Photo: Instagram

According to the Cofepris New Molecules Committee, the Comirnaty vaccine, monovalent mRNA, has the “update of the seasonal omicron variant XBB.1.5 of the SARS-CoV-2 virus” based on the WHO recommendation, prepared by Pfizer, therefore which “is the first step in the process of transition from emergency use to health registration, which will allow, if all stages are successfully completed, its commercialization in the national market.”

Pfizer told EL UNIVERSAL that “the marketing plan for our updated vaccine against COVID-19 is robust and with the speed and safety required by the logistics of a biological product as important as this one. We cannot yet share the suggested price of our vaccine. However, we want to highlight that our marketing plan will be adequate, affordable and will make total sense for the Mexican market, which will allow our distributors to facilitate access for all people who want to purchase it.”

However, journalist José Cárdenas points out that prices will range from 895 to 988 pesos in the Farmacias del Ahorro and San Pablo.

The director of Medical Affairs for Pfizer in Latin America, Yéssika Moreno, explained that “at this moment, the one we have available is for people over 5 years old. The virus (Covid-19) continues to circulate globally, so probably, in “In a couple of years, we will have to analyze whether this will be the one we should continue applying, but each of us has to keep a record of when we are getting vaccinated and what antibiotic we are applying.”

