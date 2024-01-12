Which companies are fighting for the first works at Craiova Regional Hospital

#companies #fighting #works #Craiova #Regional #Hospital

The works at Craiova Regional Hospital should start this spring

The end of February will come with the designation of the company that will take care of the first works at the Craiova Regional Hospital. At this moment, the offers are already submitted, and the tender is at the stage of technical and financial evaluation. The competition is quite high because four important associations of companies have submitted their offers and want to get their hands on the contract worth almost 59.5 million lei, excluding VAT. The first package of works contains the fencing works, the works for the relocation or the protection of the utilities, the dismantling works, rough excavation, temporary road access, site organization and possible maintenance and supervision works.

When the work starts

In March, the first movements should begin to be seen on the land on which the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital will be built, a project belonging to the Ministry of Health and administered by the National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development. In October, representatives of the Ministry of Health presented, in Craiova, the model of the future Regional Hospital. Along with that, they published in SEAP the first tender related to the hospital. It is the one related to the initial works that will be done on the land on the North Belt of Craiova. The National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development has divided all the necessary works for the hospital into six packages. The first works, i.e. those that are part of package 1, have a value of 59,477,648 lei, without VAT.

Which companies want to start the works at Craiova Regional Hospital

Until the end of the period for submission of offers, four associations of companies hurried to show their availability. It is about the association of SCADTSA (Leader – Slatina) and TOP DECON SRL (Slatina); the association CONSTRUCTII ERBASU (Leader) (Bucharest), CONCELEX (Bucharest), CON-A OPERATIONS (Şelimbăr, Sibiu), BOG’ART (Bucharest); the association Synergy Construct (Leader – Bucharest), DRAMIROM TRADE (Galaţi) and the association RECON (Leader – Craiova), SC ROMFER TRANS SRL (Craiova), DEMO-IDIL CONSTRUCT SRL (Iași). Until February 23, the National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development will evaluate all four offers, and in the immediate following period, a winning association will be designated, which will fulfill all the conditions imposed by the contract. All work in package 1 should take four months according to the contract. Only then will the difficulty come.

In the same period, the institution will also publish the tender for package number 2, which is otherwise the most important, because it involves the actual construction of the medical unit but also the works and installations, including medical equipment that includes assembly during construction.

What the other packages in the project include

After the hospital is built, the third package of works will be implemented. It will include the medical equipment that is not included in the purchase contract from package two. The fourth package of works refers to the purchase, supply and installation of furniture and the equipment of special areas. Package number five will follow, which includes the acquisition, development and installation of the IT system. There is still another package through which the supervision services of the entire contract will be purchased, for each stage of project implementation.

What the new hospital will look like and what it should offer to patients

The future Regional Hospital in Craiova will have an area of ​​246,127 square meters. It will be located on Teilor Street, in an adjacent area of ​​the North Belt. It will also have a heliport platform, at ground level, designed for the takeoff and landing of Black Hawk S-70 helicopters. The medical unit will have eight levels (basement, semi-basement, ground floor, four floors and technical floor) and a footprint of 40,323 square meters. The hospital will have 807 beds – 735 for acute inpatient care and 72 beds for intensive care.

Also, 19 operating rooms, 17 medical imaging rooms, 6 endoscopy intervention rooms, 3 interventional cardiology rooms, 12 non-invasive cardiology rooms and 5 hemodialysis stations. The hospital would also have over 1,500 above-ground parking spaces, but it will also have an underground parking lot with over 500 spaces. The total value of the project amounts to 630,591,076 euros, excluding VAT. If all the tenders will be held without problems, and the winning companies will do their work, ANDIS has put forward as the final deadline, i.e. the moment when the hospital will be complete, the month of December 2026. Practically, in less than three years, the entire construction should to be available to patients. The total value of the project amounts to 2,847,124,805, 37 lei, of which the non-refundable FEDR amount is 223,320,500 lei.

The CAO tender for utilities from the Craiova Regional Hospital, cancelled

In November of last year, the Oltenia Water Company published a tender through which it wanted to conclude a contract with a company that would deal with the entire utility network for the Craiova Regional Hospital. This initiative came as a result of the fact that Craiova City Hall assumed responsibility for providing utilities for the new hospital.

The estimated value of the contract “Design and execution of public water supply and sewerage utilities – Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital” was 8,233,570 lei, excluding VAT. However, in the meantime, the auction was cancelled. The reason is that “substantial changes to the specification are necessary, with a substantial change in the estimated value”. Therefore, CAO did not do its calculations well and published an inappropriate specification in the tender. This cancellation will delay the entire process of connecting the hospital area to utilities by several months.

