Which company lost the most market value in 2023?

The same year can be recorded with golden numbers in the history of one company and be the darkest for another. In 2023, this is precisely the case with Microsoft and Nordea Bank – for them, the outgoing year went in a radically different way. The tech giant added an impressive 1 trillion. dollars to its market value, while the Finnish bank fell by as much as $403 billion, GlobalData data show.

“Microsoft shares were one of the favorites among investors, thanks to increased interest in OpenAI and investors’ general preference for large technology stocks, which are considered safer in uncertain times. On the other hand, Nordea Bank shares suffered due to the challenges, caused by the delicate macroeconomic and geopolitical environment,” commented analyst Murty Grandi.

Thus, Microsoft is currently valued at 2.8 trillion. dollars, and Nordea Bank – below 40 billion dollars.

Last year, the bank suffered from the effects of the war in Ukraine – although already in 2019 it had decided to leave the Russian market. In 2023, all Scandinavian banks took a hit due to the property sector, whose problems were exacerbated strongly in Sweden.

The stocks of the “Magnificent 7” tech companies (Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA and Tesla) have achieved an average return of 104.5% since the beginning of the year, with NVIDIA standing out with a stunning jump in stock value from 228, 05%, which reflects the exceptional confidence and performance of the market, GlobalData points out.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com and Meta Platforms saw notable gains, showing increases of 72.44% and 157.03% respectively. This highlights the robust performance of companies operating in the digital market, riding the wave of evolving consumer behavior and technological advancements.

Tesla has shown good form with a full 123.58% increase in the value of the stock amid a general growing interest and investment in electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions.

The situation is not so good everywhere. “The energy sector saw a downward trend, reflecting the sector’s susceptibility to market volatility and geopolitical dynamics, while retail reflected the complexity of the retail landscape amid changing shopping patterns,” Granda said.

According to him, the expected easing of inflation, falling interest rates, a stable labor market and rising corporate profits could push the global stock market higher in 2024.