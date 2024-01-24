Which countries are in dengue endemic areas…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took stock on January 22, 2024 of countries in dengue endemic areas where the risk of transmission is increased and recommends that when staying in these areas, you follow the usual recommendations. in terms of personal anti-vector protection.

Dengue fever poses a continuing risk in many regions ofCentral and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Travelers who go to risk areas should protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites. Additionally, the countries listed below are reporting higher numbers of dengue cases than usual, and travelers to these countries may be at increased risk: Colombia, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Dengue fever is an ongoing risk in many regions ofAfrica and Middle East. Travelers who go to risk areas should protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites. Additionally, the countries listed below are reporting higher numbers of dengue cases than usual, and travelers to these countries may be at increased risk: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Azur Ivory, Ethiopia, Mali, Senegal, Sudan.

Dengue fever poses a continuing risk in many regions ofAsia and Pacific Islands. Travelers who go to risk areas should protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites. Additionally, the countries listed below are reporting higher than usual numbers of dengue cases, and travelers to these countries may be at increased risk: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand .

Recommendations for travelers:

Travelers are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The usual vector control measures should be followed:

  • Wearing covering clothing;
  • Mosquito repellents, containing DEET, on exposed skin;
  • Mosquito net impregnated with insecticide for naptime and nighttime;
  • People who use sunscreen should apply the repellent 20 minutes after sunscreen.
In order to avoid as much as possible the spread of the dengue virus in mainland France, when faced with a sudden onset of fever and joint or muscle pain within 15 days of returning from a trip to a risk zone, it is necessary to consult your doctor as quickly as possible, notifying your trip

Source : Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

