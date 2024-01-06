Which games from 2023 were really worth it and will we get a new Nintendo this year? Game expert provides overview | Tech

#games #worth #Nintendo #year #Game #expert #overview #Tech

2023 was an intense video game year. A Belgian game scored worldwide, a monster takeover made gamers worried and a hyped title was delayed. What should you have played from 2023? And which exciting releases will you spot in the store? Game expert David Verbruggen lists. “A select number of people were able to play with it behind closed doors.”

Joachim Lootens 05-01-24, 19:08

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access