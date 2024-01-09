Which is the South American country that would grow the most economically in 2024, according to DESA? | ANSWERS

#South #American #country #grow #economically #DESA #ANSWERS

According to the most recent projections from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), it is estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean would grow by a slight 1.6% during 2024, below the 2 .2% from the previous year. In this note, get to know the South American nation with the best projection.

WHICH IS THE SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY THAT WOULD GROW THE MOST IN 2024, ACCORDING TO DESA?

The UN DESA revealed that Latin America and the Caribbean would grow less than last year due to the poor execution of its main drivers, that is, Brazil, which would only grow 1.6% during 2024, compared to 3.1% the previous year. . In turn, Mexico would increase by 2.3% this year, compared to 3.5% in 2023. Quite the opposite with Argentina’s GDP, as it would contract by -3.3% in this time, after going through a fall -2.5% last year, although at the same time the crisis would continue with a high level of inflation.

However, the opposite is calculated with Guyana, which will be the economy in the region that grows the most during this season, with a boost of 25.3%, while by 2025 it would be 12.2%, amid the success that it generated oil exploration in said country, which for now is in a territorial dispute with Venezuela over the Essequibo, an area rich in natural and mineral resources.

Finally, the other nations that would have a better projection in 2024 would be: Panama and the Dominican Republic (both with a projection of 4.2%), Paraguay (4%), Costa Rica (3.7), Honduras (3.3% ), Guatemala (3.1%), Uruguay (2.8%), Venezuela (2.7%), Ecuador (2.4%), Peru and Mexico (both with 2.3%) and Chile (2. 2).

WHAT IS THE MOST EXPENSIVE CITY IN PERU THAT EXCEEDS OTHER REGIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA?

With respect to Latin America, The Economist Intelligence Unit positioned Lima, Peru as one of the most expensive cities, which is why it has impacted citizens and tourists who enjoy what the City of Los Reyes offers. Below, we present the list of cities that comprise it:

Mexico City (Mexico)

Querétaro (Mexico)

Montevideo (Uruguay)

San Jose Costa Rica)

Lima Peru)

Aguascalientes (Mexico)

Guatemala City (Guatemala)

Santiago de Chile (Chile)

Quito, Ecuador)

Monterrey Mexico)

Bogota Colombia)

Rio de janeiro Brazil)

São Paulo Brazil)

Caracas Venezuela)

Panama City (Panama)

Manaus (Brazil)

Asuncion (Paraguay)

Buenos Aires, Argentina)

WHICH ARE THE TWO BEST COUNTRIES IN SOUTH AMERICA TO LIVE IN RETIREMENT, ACCORDING TO INTERNATIONAL LIVING?

Below, we present the International Living ranking for Annual Global Retirement 2024:

Costa Rica

Portugal

Mexico

Panama

Spain

Ecuador

Greece

Malaysia

France

Colombia.

It is important to mention that the magazine selected Ecuador due to the temperate climate, good public transportation system and a good health system. In addition, it is one of the South American countries that has a very diverse ecology in the world, although they do not overlook the friendliness of its people and the low cost of living. At the same time, in Colombia, it is considered by the magazine to be a place with microclimates, low cost of living, an agrarian culture and very friendly and uncomplicated people.