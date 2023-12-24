Which one will win in a race? [Vídeo]

#win #race #Vídeo

Something that Tesla likes to do is compare its electric cars with the competition, in extreme situations. This was seen with the Cybertruck, but now it appears unofficially. The fight pits the Tesla Model 3 and the BYD Seal face to face, with one question remaining: which one will win in a race?

Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal, who wins?

Even though it creates its cars autonomously and with full control, BYD has very specific targets for its proposals. They are not copies created to flood the market, but certain models compete directly with many Tesla proposals.

An example of this scenario is the position of the BYD Seal in relation to the Tesla Model 3. They compete in many markets and want to ensure that they are the best in their category, not only in sales, but also in performance and what they offer users in terms of comfort and other areas.

To buy the benefits of these two electric cars, they were placed side by side on a track for a drag race. Even though it is a comparison that many believe does not prove anything, it gives a clear idea of ​​which has better direct performance and in models that are more accessible to everyone.

[Vídeo original]



Race that makes everything clear to consumers

The clash between the Tesla Model 3 and the BYD Seal takes place in two aspects: Starting and stopping on a track with a considerable distance. Of course, the specifications are different and this is proven in the results. The car from Elon Musk’s brand ends up beating the Chinese proposal at the start.

When different modes are tested in these two cars, the difference becomes blurred and begins to lean towards the BYD, with the Tesla losing space. These results may not be strange, given that the BYD Seal has 530 hp and 670 Nm of torque, while Tesla’s Model 3 has 490 hp and 490 Nm of torque.

In the opposite performance, when braking, things change. The Chinese car beats the American proposal, which fails to provide a suitable response. Still, overall, it proves that these 2 cars have more in common than expected. The Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal are shoulder to shoulder on the road and that’s great for consumers and their choices.