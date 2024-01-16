Which tiaras are at Queen Mary’s disposal?

#tiaras #Queen #Marys #disposal

Hooray, the Danish Crown Princess Mary is queen! A happy event, especially because her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe was able to experience this. Moderator Petra is curious about which tiaras Mary will have now that she is queen. In this blog she will update you.

Female members of the royal family like to wear historical jewelry at special events. This concerns events such as state visits, the New Year’s reception on January 1 and other major events. Tiaras are often worn. These are available as a parure (set), for example a tiara with earrings, a necklace and possibly a bracelet.

Crown Jewels

Some of the jewelry is crown jewels. They are owned by the ‘Løsørefideikommis’ of the Danish Royal House. This foundation ensures that the jewels are preserved for the reigning Royals of the Danish Royal House. In addition, there is jewelry that is privately owned by the Royal House.

The Løsørefideikommis, the jewels that belong to the Crown, include 4 sets of jewels.

Brilliant parure: this set of brilliant cut diamonds consists of a necklace with pendants, earrings and a larger brooch. The set was made in 1840 by jeweler Weisshaupt. In the photo below you see Queen Margrethe with the complete parure, combined with the Floral Aigrette tiara, which is not part of this set.

Photo of Rosenberg slot ©Iben Kaufman Photo of Rosenberg slot ©Iben Kaufman

Now that Mary has become queen, she can also use this beautiful set.

Pearl ruby ​​parure: this parure has no diadem, but does contain a considerable collection of jewels. The set is made of diamonds, rubies and pearls. Like the other Crown Jewels, these may only be worn by the Queen. The large necklace consists of 19 large pearls. This is the oldest piece in the collection (designed around the year 1600). Queen Charlotte Amalie, wife of King Christian V, was the owner of the necklace. The set also consists of three brooches: a large brooch with diamonds, rubies and pearls, a smaller brooch with pearls and an even smaller brooch with pearls. There are also two sets of earrings: one with diamonds and rubies and one with diamonds, rubies and pearls. The rest of this set was made in 1840 by jeweler Weishaupt for Queen Caroline Amalie, wife of King Christian VIII. Queen Margrethe wore the jewels a lot. She regularly combined the jewelry with other sets or tiaras. We see Queen Margrethe in the photo below with the brooch (the large brooch in the middle), the pearl necklace and the large earrings with rubies and pearls, from the pearl and ruby ​​parure. The tiara is not part of this set nor is it part of the crown jewels. The tiara is called the Oranje Nassau tiara, more about which later in this blog.

Photo Kongehuset, ©Keld Navntoft Photo Rosenberg Castle ©Iben Kaufman Photo Rosenberg Castle ©Iben Kaufman

Rozensteenparure: this parure consists of a necklace, a large brooch and two smaller brooches and is made of rose cut diamonds. It was designed by jeweler Weisshaupt for Princess Charlotte Amalie, sister of King Christian VI. The necklace in the photo below is probably the necklace from this parure. The other jewels are not included!

Photo ©PPE

Diamond emeralds parure: the parure consists of a tiara, a necklace, a brooch and earrings. The set contains no fewer than 2,650 diamonds and 67 emeralds. The parure was made in 1840 by the jeweler Weisshaupt for King Christian VIII, who gave it as a gift to his wife, Queen Caroline Amalie, on the birth of Frederick V.

Margrethe on the day before her 70th birthday in 2010. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer Photo Rosenberg lock ©Iben Kaufman Photo Rosenberg lock ©Iben Kaufman

Queen Mary can now use these four sets, just like the Rosenstenbukkettet brooches you see below. I received the photos from photographer Iben Kaufmann from an employee of Rosenborg slot, for which many thanks!

When the Crown Jewels are not in use, they are displayed in the secure cellar beneath Rosenborg Castle. The Crown Jewels must always remain in Denmark. This means that they may not be taken with you when visiting abroad. In addition, they may only be worn by the queen.

History

Queen Sophie Magdalene, the wife of King Christian VI, decided in her 1746 will that the jewels should not go to individuals, but should always be available to the sitting queen of the country. She felt that there were few jewels in the royal family, and certainly no crown jewels. Most of Queen Sophie Magdalena’s original jewelry was remade by later queens as jewelry fashions changed. The crown jewel sets as they are today were designed by Queen Caroline Amalie, wife of King Christian VIII.

Loose Trust Committee

Another group of jewelry is kept in the Royal Loose Trust Committee, in English they would speak of Royal Loose Trust Committee. It was founded in 1910 by King Frederick VIII and Queen Lovisa. The purpose was to collect and safeguard gold, silver and other valuables, which should be kept in the family and not divided. They must be passed from king to king of the Danish royal house. They are therefore not the property of the crown, but of the reigning monarch.

This Foundation includes the Oranje Nassau set, consisting of a tiara, a necklace, earrings and brooches. The set is so called because Princess Louise of Prussia received it upon her wedding to the Dutch Prince Frederik. To celebrate the shared history, Margrethe often wore the diadem at a Dutch party or state visit.

Queen Margrethe at the state banquet in 2015. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer New Year’s reception 2023. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

In addition, a large diamond necklace, called River, and the diamond frame with the royal portrait, which is worn by the queen at a gala. Queen Mary can wear the Oranje Nassau set, as well as the diamond necklace.

Private Tiara’s

Mary’s wedding tiara: Queen Mary also owns a number of jewels. She received the tiara below as a wedding gift from her parents-in-law. The origin is unknown. The tiara can also be worn as a necklace or enhanced with pearls.

Queen Mary during the state banquet on the occasion of the state visit of the Netherlands to Denmark in 2015. Photo ©PPE/pool/van Katwijk Mary during the state visit of Greece to Denmark in 2009. Photo ©PPE/vd Werf

Queen Mary’s tiara with rubies and spinel:

Mary during the New Year’s reception in 2019. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Rubies parure: Crown Prince Frederik inherited the ruby ​​parure from her in 2000 after the death of his grandmother Queen Ingrid. She gifted it to him so that his future wife could wear it. And so Mary can now use the parure, which she does regularly. Personally, I think this parure is beautiful!

New Year’s reception 2023. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer New Year’s reception 2020. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Midnight tiara: Charlotte Lynngaard designed this tiara for an exhibition in 2009. The exhibition was held at the Amalienborg Museum. Older and more modern tiaras were exhibited here. The tiara shows leaves of 18 carat white gold, rose gold and oxidized silver, which are attached to twigs. In between attaching moonstones and diamonds. The tiara represents a moonlit starry sky. In addition to the tiara, there are also earrings and a brooch. The tiara is not owned by Mary, but she is the exclusive borrower of the tiara. The jeweler remains the owner, but will never sell the tiara.

Mary upon arrival for the gala dinner in honor of Queen Margrethe’s 70th birthday. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer.

Sapphires Connaught brooch: the brooch consists of a sapphire, which is surrounded by diamonds. A short pearl necklace hangs on both sides. The brooch originally belonged to Princess Louise Margrethe of Prussia. She married the Duke of Connaught. One of the wedding presents was this brooch, which was a gift from Colonel Stannerly. Daughter Princess Louise inherited the brooch. She took the brooch with her to Sweden when she married Gustaf IV Adolf of Sweden. The brooch would have been slightly modified at that time. Queen Ingrid received the brooch and brought it to Denmark. Margrethe inherited the brooch from her mother and gave it to then Crown Princess Mary in 2006, when Prince Christian was born. Mary wore the brooch at the baptism of Prince Christian and at the baptism of Vincent and Josephine.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Bye bye tiara’s ?

Queen Margrethe also owns tiaras. These are not available to Queen Mary. Bye-bye? No not yet. We will probably see Queen Margrethe with it again. I do hope that the tiaras will be added to the foundation later. These are Margrethe’s private jewelry:

Baden Palmette tiara. This diamond tiara was made by jeweler Koch. The tiara was a wedding gift from Emperor Wilhelm I for his daughter Princess Luise. Her daughter married into the Swedish royal family, which is why the tiara ended up there. Margrethe’s mother, Ingrid of Sweden, was Luise’s great-granddaughter. She took the tiara with her to Denmark when she married King Frederick IX. Queen Margrethe inherited the tiara from her mother upon her death in 2000. She wears this tiara regularly, but also sometimes lends it to family members.

Queen Margrethe at the wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in 2015 wearing the Baden Palmette tiara. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer During Greece’s state visit to Denmark in 2009, Queen Margrethe wore the Baden Palmette tiara at the state banquet. Photo ©PPE/vd Werf

Floral egret tiara: the tiara consists of diamonds arranged in the shape of flowers. The tiara can be detached in parts, so it can also be worn as a hair ornament. It is not certain where exactly the jewelry comes from. Around 1960 it was owned by the tenor Lauritz Melchior. In 1963 the tiara was sold to King Frederick IX of Denmark, the father of Queen Margrethe. It is speculated that the tiara once belonged to King Frederick IX’s Russian grandmother and that is why he may have bought it. The fact is that Queen Ingrid wore the tiara and that Queen Margrethe inherited the tiara upon her mother’s death in 2000. It is not clear to me whether or not the tiara belongs to the Loose Trust Committee. Until it’s confirmed, I’m assuming it’s her own. If we do see Queen Mary with it, there is a good chance that it belongs in the Foundation.

Photo ©Kongehuset, Keld Navntoft Photo ©Kongehuset, Keld Navntoft

Turquoise bandeau: the bandeau can in any case be traced back to Princess Margaret of Connaught, who was married to Gustaf Adolf of Sweden. Daughter Princess Ingrid inherited the bandeau and brought it with her to Denmark upon her marriage to Frederick IX of Denmark. The motif with daisies is very suitable for Queen Margrethe. Margrethe is not the worst by the way ;). For example, she once lent the tiara to her niece Princess Theodora.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Naasut tiara: Quite recently, another tiara was added to Queen Margrethe’s private collection. A tiara made of gold and diamonds, in a floral pattern. The tiara was a gift from Greenland to the Danish queen in honor of her 40th anniversary in 2012. Naasut means flowers in Greenland. Margrethe had a say in the design of the tiara and the earrings that match it. The tiara is strikingly different from many other tiaras worn by Royals, because the yellow gold predominates.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

We should have known earlier that Margrethe loves gold. For example, she had the tiara, which almost looks more like a headdress or hair net with all the gold poppies, made herself. The jewel is made of gold and shows a lot of poppies. The flowers are attached to a hair comb via a stem. Small pearls can be seen in the flowers, and aquamarines are meant to represent dew drops. The flowers can also be worn separately. The set also includes earrings and a necklace. Margrethe commissioned artist Arje Griegst to make this piece of jewelry in 1976. The piece of jewelry is unusual and daring and in that respect suits Queen Margrethe well. Will it also suit her future heirs? Time will tell, but let’s hope it lasts long and Margrethe can still enjoy it herself.

Princess Marie

There are also other tiaras in circulation that Queen Mary does not have access to. Princess Marie has her own Flower Tiara, the Flora Danica tiara and the Clear Nights tiara. Of Floral tiara belongs to Queen Margrethe, but Princess Marie has the right to use it. In the event of a divorce, she must give the tiara back. The Flora Danica tiara is owned by jeweler Flora Danica. Marie gets to use the tiara, which she has only done once so far. Princess Marie had a new tiara designed in collaboration with the French company Maison Mauboussin. Another floral diadem, made of white gold and sapphires. The tiara is called the Nuits Claires (clear nights).

Princess Marie with the Nuits Claires tiara. Photo Kongehuset ©Keld Navntoft Marie’s flower tiara. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Princess Marie with the Flora Danica tiara:

‘Disappeared’ tiaras

These are tiaras that have not really disappeared, but are no longer available to Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe and Princess Marie.

Thyra’s sapphire tiara

This is a tiara made of gold, silver and diamonds. The large diamond elements have a sapphire in the center. The sapphires can be replaced with turquoise. The tiara originally belonged to Princess Thyra of Denmark. She was the daughter of King Frederick VIII and Queen Louise. Thyra never married and remained childless. Princess Caroline Mathilde, sister-in-law of King Frederick IX of Denmark and wife of Prince Knud, inherited the tiara. Before Queen Margrethe became heir to the throne, Prince Knud was. Because the law was later amended and women were allowed to become heirs to the throne, Margrethe eventually became queen. Knud and Caroline Mathilde had 3 children, including 1 daughter, Elisabeth. Elisabeth, Queen Margrethe’s niece, inherited her mother’s tiara. During the state visit of Greece in 2009, we saw Elisabeth with the tiara, among other things. The jewel has now been sold at auction (more about that later.)

Elisabeth with the taira in 2009. Photo ©PPE/vd Werf

Alexandrine druppeltiara

Alexandra Manley (the current Countess Alexandra) received a beautiful tiara from Queen Margrethe for her wedding to Prince Joachim. The tiara was made for Queen Alexandrine, Queen Margrethe’s grandmother. Margrethe received the tiara from her father on her 18th birthday. This beautiful tiara has all diamond pendants in the shape of drops. The pendants move along, creating a beautiful effect. Unfortunately, the tiara was given as a gift, and not on loan. After the divorce, the tiara disappeared from the Danish jewelry collection.

khedive tiara

Queen Ingrid (Margrethe’s mother) inherited the Khedive tiara from her Swedish mother Queen Margaretha. The diamond tiara was a wedding gift for Queen Margaret of the Khedive Egypt. The tiara was loaned to Annemarie and Benedkeek. The daughters of Benedkeek and Annemarie wore this tiara at their weddings. After Ingrid’s death, Queen Annemarie inherited the tiara.

Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark wearing the Khedive tiara in 2022.

Photo ©Kongehuset, Keld Navntoft

Queen Annemarie’s antique corsage tiara

Originally this tiara was a large diamond corsage with pearls. Queen Victoria of Sweden left this corsage to her granddaughter Princess Ingrid, mother of Queen Margrethe. However, the corsage was converted into a tiara for Annemarie’s 18th birthday. Princess Alexia and Princess Theodora have also worn the tiara. In addition, Crown Princess Marie Chantal, Princess Tatiana and Princess Nina wore the tiara at their weddings to the Greek princes.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Benedikt’s Flower Tiara

Princess Benedkeek also had her own tiara made for her 18th birthday. The tiara was made from three brooches. 1 brooch belonged to Queen Alexandrine of Denmark. Queen Ingrid inherited the other 2 brooches from Baron Didrik Bildt. The brooches can still be worn separately. A pearl or emerald can be added in the central part. The tiara is from Benedkeek himself, and therefore not available in Denmark.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Queen Sophia’s pearl and star tiara

The tiara with upright pear-shaped pearls and diamond stars is placed on a garland of diamonds. Queen Sofia of Sweden received this in 1857 as a wedding gift from her brother, the future Grand Duke Adolphe of Luxembourg. In 1913, Queen Victoria of Sweden inherited the tiara. Queen Ingrid, the mother of Margrethe and Benedkeek, inherited the tiara in 1930. In turn, Princess Benedkeek inherited the tiara from her mother, Queen Ingrid, in 2000. Unfortunately this one has also disappeared from Denmark.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Info also thanks to Kongehuset, All Things Royal, Tiara Mania and others