Which variants are in circulation?

Some corona variants show special symptoms. You can read here which variants and sub-lines are currently circulating and which corona symptoms will predominate in 2023.

Hardly anyone wasted much time thinking about Corona in the summer. Nevertheless, new variants of the virus, some with special symptoms, have been discovered again and again. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the Federal Ministry of Health’s corona pandemic radar, the number of cases has been rising slightly again since the beginning of July. Different Corona variants are responsible.

Which corona variants are currently circulating in Germany?

According to the RKI, so-called recombinants are currently circulating in Germany. These accounted for a share of around 80 percent in the 49th calendar week – from December 4th to 12th. The remaining 20 percent were determined by the omicron variant.

According to the RKI, these Corona sublines are currently circulating in Germany at a minimum percentage of two percent:

BA.2.86.1 – Pirola-Variante: 14.29 Prozent

EG.5.1 – Subline of the Eris variant EG.5: 2.38 percent

HK.3: 5.95 percent

HV.1: 5.95 percent

YG.3: 7.14 percent

JN.1: 41.67 percent

According to the RKI, there have also been some variants in circulation recently that have earned their own names. In addition to those mentioned:

Corona symptoms 2024: How can the current variants be recognized?

People who become ill with Corona usually suffer from similar symptoms – regardless of which variant or sublineage caught them. Like the Federal Ministry of Health infektionsschutz.de writes, the symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to the symptoms of other respiratory diseases.

Those are loud infektionsschutz.de The most common symptoms of corona diseases:

Sore throat

hoarseness

Cough

Fever

Sniffles

Disturbances of the sense of smell and/or taste

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, headaches and body aches, general weakness, swelling of the lymph nodes, skin rash, conjunctivitis or gastrointestinal complaints such as nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Nevertheless, different sublineages and variants of Covid-19 have already discovered their own symptoms:

Arcrux-Variant: XBB.2.3 is considered particularly contagious and has been placed under observation by the World Health Organization (WHO). No special symptoms are specified for this corona variant.

Octopus variant: According to the WHO, XBB.1.5, a subtype of the omicron variant, is also considered particularly contagious. However, no new symptoms are reported for the octopus variant.

Arcturus-Variant: XBB.1.16 caused a drastic increase in corona infections in India in the spring. Indian doctor Rajas Walinjkar, who works at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, said The Times of India, that the following symptoms typically occur with Arcturus:

Sore throat

Fever, but not longer than 48 hours

Body aches

In particular, in children who were infected with the Arcturus variant, the Indian expert Vipin Vashishta, who is a pediatrician, researcher at the Mangla Hospital and Research Center in Bijnor, India, and a member of the WHO vaccine group, found that in addition to high Fever, cough and cold symptoms increasingly suffered from conjunctivitis.

You will be a variant: According to the Eris variant and the sub-lines, experts from the University of Basel Editorial Network Germany (RND) assumes that EG.5 is not fundamentally different from other variants. Regarding the signs of illness, according to the RND Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates that the “symptoms are the same as other variants.” In addition to sore throat, hoarseness, cough, fever and runny nose reported fr.de also these typical symptoms for EG.5:

Headache

Muscle aches

fatigue

chills

shortness of breath

Loss of taste and smell

Pirola-Variant: BA.2.86 has been in the past few weeks according to the Medical Journal attracted a lot of attention among virologists. According to one Focus-Report relating to the British “Zoe Covid Symptom Study” and the new ZOE evaluation on the British portal Chronicle Live There are a number of special symptoms with the Pirola variant. These are:

skin rash

Changes in the mouth or tongue

Red and sore fingers or toes

Diarrhea

A hoarse voice

Itchy or red eyes

Incidentally, there are no particular deviations in the incubation period for the Pirola variant.

Furnace-Variant: The corona mutation FL.1.5.1 has so far been particularly widespread in the USA and Great Britain. According to the US media CBS The symptoms are said to be similar to those of the omicron variants.