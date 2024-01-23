While traveling in the United States, a Frenchman discovers a rare 7-carat diamond

#traveling #United #States #Frenchman #discovers #rare #7carat #diamond

Published yesterday at 10:41 p.m., Updated 2 hours ago

Julien Navas in possession of a 7.46 carat diamond, in Arkansas, January 2024. Arkansas State Park

It is the eighth largest diamond ever discovered at the Crater of Diamonds, a park in Arkansas, United States.

An extraordinary discovery. Julien Navas, a 42-year-old man from Paris, discovered an exceptional 7.46-carat diamond during his stay in the United States in early January. This is the eighth largest diamond ever discovered at the Crater of Diamonds, a park located in Arkansas, as announced in a press release from the site. Rather than keeping it as is, Julien Navas decided to use it to create his fiancée’s wedding ring.

The idea of ​​looking for a diamond was not, however, the primary goal of his trip across the Atlantic. Julien Navas, father of a 3-year-old girl, came to watch the launch of the Vulcan Centaur rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida. As an amateur gold miner with a passion for excavations, he took advantage of his trip to visit this park in the hope of unearthing a diamond for his future wife.

Remains of an ancient volcano

After a 1500 km journey by car, Julien Navas finally reached the park, which he describes as a “open-air crater“, nearby Parisian . This park is in fact a vestige of an ancient volcano that erupted 90 million years ago. The magma has since brought thousands of diamonds to the surface. The park, now owned by the state of Arkansas, attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year who can, for 10 euros entry, carry out excavations. After three hours of walking inside the park, Julien Navas discovered a small stone that he initially took for a chocolate-colored quartz. However, the brilliance catches his attention, and after consultation with other visitors, it is confirmed that it is a diamond.

Julien Navas waited to have official certification before talking to his fiancée. His partner, Carine, exclaims to the daily: “I didn’t even know he went looking for a diamond. I tell myself that I am very lucky and that I will have a unique piece of jewelry. It’s a barely believable story.» With certification in hand, Julien Navas can now have his precious stone cut. He wants to use part for the wedding ring and give another part to his daughter. The exact value of the diamond will depend on the cutter’s observations, taking into account any fractures or impurities, as well as the final clarity and color. Those familiar with the mine estimate the potential value of this diamond “in tens of thousands of euros».