Whisper headbutts his opponent and gets disqualified

Kárlis Chukste | Photo: KENTA JÖNSSON

The disciplinary committee of Sweden’s second strongest league (Allsvenskan) has punished the ice hockey player of the “Brynas” team Kärli Čuksti with a two-game suspension.

It has already been announced that yesterday the leading team “Brynas” represented by Mika Indraš and Čukste defeated the team “Ostersund” with a score of 10:2. Indrašis became Daliti’s top scorer in this match, scoring two goals and giving two assists. The striker of the Latvian national team scored the second and fourth goals of “Brynas”, but assisted in the sixth and seventh. Meanwhile, Chukste notched one assist on the team’s ninth goal.

In the third period, Čukste earned a suspension for 2+2 minutes, but now the defender of the Latvian national team has been given a harsher punishment. Chukstem managed to stand out with eight assists in 28 duels this season.

SITUATION VIDEO:

﻿

