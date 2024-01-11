Whistles against Beckenbauer – scandal during the minute’s silence in Saudi Arabia

#Whistles #Beckenbauer #scandal #minutes #silence #Saudi #Arabia

Real and Atletico during the minute’s silence before the Spanish Supercup semi-final.Image: www.imago-images.de

Jan Schultz / watson.de

The football world is mourning Franz Beckenbauer these days. As the “Emperor’s” family announced at the beginning of the week, he died on Sunday at the age of 78. Since then, numerous companions have commented, speaking highly of the shining light of German football.

«Franz Beckenbauer is the greatest personality that FC Bayern has ever had. As a player, coach, president, person: unforgettable. Nobody will ever reach him. People can say they saw football in Franz Beckenbauer’s time. He was a friend to me, a unique companion – and a gift to all of us,” recalled Uli Hoeness.

These days, the “Emperor” is being honored not only with big words, but also with deeds. There have already been suggestions to rename the DFB Cup or the Munich Arena in his favor. The home of FC Bayern is currently lighting up the Munich night sky with a huge lettering: “Thank you Franz” is written on the facade of the Allianz Arena.

The view of the Bayern Munich stadium.Image: keystone

The appreciation of Beckenbauer extends far beyond the country’s borders. He is also present at the Supercopa, the Spanish Super Cup. On Wednesday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid and local rivals Atlético Madrid played the first semi-final (Real won a spectacular derby 5-3 after extra time).

Fans in Saudi Arabia whistle during a minute’s silence for Beckenbauer

The professionals from both teams wore mourning ribbons. They also remembered the “Emperor” with a minute’s silence before kick-off. However, this did not apply to all stadium guests.

Because when the professionals stood reverently in the center circle, there were loud whistles from the stands. It is unclear what exactly is behind the disrespectful behavior of the Saudi fans. One possibility could be Beckenbauer’s controversial role in the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar. Saudi Arabia does not have a good relationship with its small neighboring country.

The whistles against Beckenbauer were probably particularly offensive to Toni Kroos, who sat on the bench at the start of the game. The Rio world champion recently called for more respect for greats of the sport in his podcast “Einfach Mal Luppen”. “Let us accept that someone is so great and such a good person that he deserves to be celebrated throughout his lifetime,” said Toni Kroos.

FC Bayern is planning a big farewell program

A comprehensive tribute to Beckenbauer is planned for the weekend in the Bundesliga when play resumes after the winter break. In addition to a minute’s silence and mourning ribbons at all games, Bayern Munich has planned a large supporting program.

Videos from Beckenbauer’s life will be shown in the stadium before the home game against Hoffenheim (Friday, 8:30 p.m.), the song “Good Friends” he once sang will be played over the stadium loudspeakers and fans will be able to sign a condolence book.

There shouldn’t be any whistles.

