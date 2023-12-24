White Christmas for the first time in 8 years ‘Heavy snow warning’ everywhere

#White #Christmas #time #years #Heavy #snow #warning

◀ Anchor ▶

For the first time in 8 years, a white Christmas weather caster is out at Yeouido Park in Seoul.

Caster Geum Chae-rim, please tell us the detailed weather.

◀ Weather Caster ▶

This year, I feel even more excited because White Christmas is coming for the first time in 8 years.

Snow has been falling mainly in the central region since around midnight.

There will be places where heavy snowfall continues until the morning.

There is concern about icy roads and thin ice as the accumulated snow freezes.

If you are planning to go out on Christmas Day, you should pay special attention to traffic safety.

If you look at the radar image now, you can see that snow clouds are affecting the western region.

A heavy snow warning is in effect in the metropolitan area, including Seoul, Muju, and Hongseong, with snow falling at around 1 to 3 cm per hour.

The amount of snow expected in the future is 2 to 7 cm in Seoul, Incheon, southern Gyeonggi and northern Chungcheong, and 1 to 5 cm in other midwestern regions.

It’s not too cold today, but fine dust is a problem.

Currently, the metropolitan area and Chungcheong are showing poor levels of fine dust concentration.

The air will be cloudy all day today, especially in the western region.

The concentration of other fats will also increase at night.

The snow will mostly stop this morning.

In southern Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, and western Gyeongbuk, the rain will continue until daytime.

The current temperature is -1.5 degrees Celsius in Seoul and -3.2 degrees Celsius in Daegu, slightly above the average temperature.

The daytime temperature will be similar to yesterday at 3 degrees in Seoul and 5 degrees in Gwangju.

This week, daytime temperatures in Seoul remain above freezing and there is no forecast for severe cold weather.

So far, we have reported on the weather from Yeouido.