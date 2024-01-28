White House calls explicit AI photos of Taylor Swift ‘alarming’ and calls for special legislation | Show

#White #House #calls #explicit #photos #Taylor #Swift #alarming #calls #special #legislation #Show

The White House is considering adjusting the legislation on social media use, in response to the pornographic deepfake photos of Taylor Swift that are currently circulating. The spokesperson for US President Joe Biden finds the images ‘very alarming’.

Swift’s explicit images spread on social media this week, including an image shared on X, which was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended, according to the New York Times. In the photos, the singer can be seen in provocative poses during a game of the Kansas City Chiefs, for which her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays. “This is very alarming. We are going to do everything we can to address this problem,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the images. The US Congress should take action and come up with special legislation on these issues, she believes.

In addition, social media companies should respond strictly on their own initiative when users violate the rules of the platforms, the press secretary says. “While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they play an important role in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate images of real people. ” explains Jean-Pierre. “We know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and, unfortunately, girls, who are overwhelming targets of online harassment and abuse.”

Guidelines

Distributing fake porn is contrary to X’s guidelines, but the platform only took action to remove the images after seventeen hours. The late response is explainable, because X said goodbye to the team responsible for safety under Musk’s leadership. The platform says it is now monitoring the situation “closely” to “ensure any further violations are addressed immediately and the content is removed.”

Nude photos of minors are illegal and revenge porn has also been banned from distribution in the Netherlands since 2020. But just like in America, making fake porn is not illegal in the Netherlands. Previously in the Netherlands, WNL presenter Welmoed Sijtsma was the victim of fake porn. In a docuseries she went looking for the perpetrator and eventually entered into a conversation with him. After investigation, a 38-year-old man was interrogated but subsequently released. Sijtsma managed to take the video offline, but unfortunately from only one website. “I soon discovered that once an image is online, it is no longer yours,” she said in her docuseries.

