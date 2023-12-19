White lung syndrome… It is transmitted from person to person, antibiotic treatment does not give results

#White #lung #syndrome.. #transmitted #person #person #antibiotic #treatment #give #results

19.12.2023 – 11:30

White lung syndrome started to be seen in European countries after China and the USA. The disease, which causes epidemic panic in the world, occurs as a result of sudden inflammation of the lungs and causes insufficient oxygen to vital organs. So why did the disease suddenly start to spread? What precautions should be taken? We examined it with experts.

white lung syndrome, ‘mycoplasma pneumoniae’ A type of pneumonia that causes inflammation, caused by a bacterial infection called pneumonia.

While the disease, which was first seen in China, caused concern about a global epidemic, Dr., an epidemiologist at the World Health Organization. Maria Van Kerkhove announced that they are following China.

The disease has been seen in the USA for several weeks. Nearly 150 cases were reported in the state of Ohio last month.

Nowadays, Europe is on the alert… With 541 cases reported in Denmark, ‘epidemic’ It has been reported that it has reached (epidemic) levels. Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute (SSI) announced that the number of cases has tripled in the last five weeks and warned that more children will be affected by the disease this winter.

NETHERLANDS, SWITZERLAND AND SWEDEN WERE ALSO AFFECTED

Hanne-Dorthe Emborg, senior researcher at the institute, said the following about the speed of spread of the disease in a statement to the Daily Mail:

“For four years, the number of mycoplasma infections (these microorganisms that do not have a cell wall and are resistant to most known antibiotics) was extremely low. So it is not unusual that we are experiencing an epidemic right now. “In fact, we have been waiting for this since we closed the country after the coronavirus pandemic.”

In addition to Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland were also affected by the disease.

‘IT IS THE FIRST TIME SUCH A DEFINITION IS MADE’

I consulted Chest Diseases Specialist Prof. for his information on the subject. Dr. Hacer Kuzu Reads, “There wasn’t a specific diagnosis that we called that before. Because all pneumonias cause a white appearance on chest x-rays. “The difference between this diagnosis and pneumonia as we know it is that it is caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria.” said. Prof. Dr. The reader underlined the following information about the bacteria:

“Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a bacterium that we have known for years and that is transmitted from person to person, especially in seasonal crowded environments. “This name was given because this agent has recently been produced in patients with bilateral disseminated pneumonia.”

‘THE DISEASE’S TURNING INTO PNEUUMARY IS worrisome’

Chest Diseases Specialist Prof. Dr. Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu said, “Upper and lower respiratory infections are seen intensely in the winter months. When a new disease comes to the fore after the pandemic, there is an atmosphere of panic in the world. There is currently an increase in the disease called white lung syndrome. “Even though it is insignificant compared to Covid-19 and influenza, it causes anxiety in people because it turns into pneumonia.” said.

Prof. Dr. Akkoyunlu continued as follows:

“The disease has been seen in many parts of the world. Denmark, China, Netherlands, Switzerland and the USA… This shows that human-to-human transmission is common. Since the disease was first seen, the numbers in places where transmission has occurred have increased to over 100. It is contagious, but its potential to cause disease is not high for now, which is a good indicator for now…”

‘ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENT DOES NOT PROVIDE RESULTS’

“The difference between this bacterium and other bacteria is that it settles inside the cell,” said Prof. Dr. Akkoyunlu said, “The treatment process is a bit long and based on special methods. The antibiotics we take in daily life do not produce results during the treatment process. Since Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria do not have cell walls, antibiotics that are effective on wall synthesis (penicillin, cefazolin) are not effective. “While the treatment period for a normal bacterial infection varies between 5 and 7 days, in white lung syndrome the duration can be up to 10-14 days.” he said.

IT AFFECTS MORE CHILDREN

Stating that the disease mostly affects children, Prof. Dr. Reader, “Pneumonia in children aged 0-2 is always risky and may require hospitalization. At this age, immunity is not enough. It can also have a severe course in people over 50 years of age and those with additional diseases. It also spreads and is easily transmitted between adults and young adults. However, young adults recover quickly with early and correct treatment.” said.



DOES WHITE LUNG SYNDROME CAUSE OTHER DISEASES?

“We see bronchitis and asthma symptoms after such atypical infections,” said Prof. Dr. Akkoyunlu, “If the patient does not have a history of chronic disease (COPD, asthma), there may be a persistent cough, wheezing and shortness of breath. “While it causes secondary bacterial infections by suppressing the defense systems, it causes recurrent infections and even lung problems in cases where the treatment process is not carried out correctly or is delayed.” he said.



WHAT PRECAUTIONS SHOULD WE TAKE?

“Although there has been no case in Turkey so far, it is likely to come from Europe.” said Prof. Dr. Akkoyunlu said, “Individual measures are vital. In addition to wearing a mask, keeping distance and maintaining the hygiene of the ambient air, we must strengthen our defense system. “Healthy nutrition, sleep patterns, regular exercise, seasonal fruit consumption and vitamins are very important in getting through the process,” he warned.

DOES BEING VACCINATED INCREASE PROTECTION?

Prof. Dr. Reader, “Pneumonia vaccines are available for pneumococcus and influenza. Prevention works to prevent secondary mycoplasma infection and to avoid complicated situations. “The vaccination schedule for risk groups is the same.” said.

Photos: Alamy