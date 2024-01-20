White Sox considering building new stadium (report)

#White #Sox #building #stadium #report

CHICAGO – The White Sox are considering building a new stadium – exclusively for baseball – on a parcel located in the southern part of downtown Chicago, known as “The 78th,” according to a Sun-Times report.

Sources told the newspaper that negotiations are “serious” for the potential site at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street owned by Related Midwest. The White Sox did not offer any comment on the matter, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf released the following statement:

“We met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago, and the club’s ideas for continuing competitiveness in Chicago in perpetuity.”

The White Sox’s current contract with Guaranteed Rate Field – located in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago and owned by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority – expires after the 2029 season. The model for this new stadium could be comparable to the from the Braves’ Truist Park in The Battery, Atlanta, as the baseball facility would be located at the center of several entertainment options in the neighboring area.