who and how really shot down the most valuable Russian planes? Here is what is known so far

About the destruction of “A-50” on January 14. in the evening, first Ukrainian and then Russian bloggers wrote, and in the morning it was officially announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhn. True, he wrote in his report that the Il-22M was also destroyed – although a photo of the plane after landing at Anapa airport appeared on the Internet later.

The fact that the “Il-22M” crew was able to land it despite major damage was also confirmed by the representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurijs Ignats.

Thus, information about the destruction of the A-50 was obtained from official Ukrainian sources and unofficially from Russian commentators, some of which are related to military aviation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense does not always admit losses – and if it does, it is after a while. However, given that a photo of the second plane soon appeared on the Internet, one can assume that if anyone had evidence that the A-50 had landed, it would already be known.

Who shot?

Unfortunately, this is not known for sure. According to one of the versions distributed on Russian social networks, the Il-22M could have been hit by Russian anti-aircraft defense systems protecting the Kerch Bridge.

Meanwhile, Valery Zaluzhn, as well as the official Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, call it a “special operation in the Azov region.” If this is indeed true and both Ukrainian planes were shot down, it is still not known how it was done.

Judging by the words of Yuriy Ignat, the main target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was the A-50, and the Il-22M “got into a mess.” Perhaps this explains why he was not shot down, according to the BBC.

V. Zalužnas published an animated map with airplane trajectories in the area. According to him, the planes were patrolling in the northwestern part of the sea near Primorsk. According to the “Суспильне” portal, the Il-22M was located in the Strelkovye district of the Kherson region, and the A-50 was located in the Kirillovka district of Zaporozhye. Both locations are approximately 130-140 km from the Kerch Bridge – and approximately 160 km from the front line.

Russian long-range anti-aircraft missiles such as the S-400 could have hit a target at this distance from the bridge, but it is difficult to assume that the operators mistook the Il-22M – and especially the A-50 – for Ukrainian aircraft.

In the event that this was indeed an operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is still unknown by what means the planes were hit.

How were they shot down?

Immediately after information about this case appeared on the Internet, the main version that Ukrainian commentators began to discuss was the Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have a total of three Patriot batteries. However, as it was believed until now, Ukraine used these complexes with missiles of the “PAC-3” family – because they better cope with ballistic missiles, including the “Kinzhal”.

However, this missile has a range of only 40 kilometers and an altitude of 20. The PAC-2 is a longer-range missile that can intercept aerial targets at an altitude of up to 25 kilometers and at a distance of up to 160 kilometers.

Other foreign or Soviet-made ground systems would not have been able to reach the plane at such a distance – their operating range is less than the distance to the front line. Meanwhile, the Patriot’s range with the PAC-2 missile is almost the limit. Therefore, in any case, the missile system would have to be deployed near the front line, endangering the expensive complex.

True, Ukraine still has the old Soviet S-200 missile systems, which were decommissioned more than 10 years ago. The Armed Forces of Ukraine adapted them to shoot at ground targets.

If the Ukrainians had managed to restore the combat capability of such missiles to strike air targets, their operating range – up to 600 kilometers – would have allowed them to strike planes over the Sea of ​​Azov, from the depths. And the A-50 is not a very difficult target even for such outdated missiles – because it is quite large and not very maneuverable.

Another version, expressed by some commentators, is that the Ukrainian armed forces could have used fighters with long-range air-to-air missiles. But Ukraine’s armed forces do not have such missiles for MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters – and Ukraine has not yet received American F-16s.

In addition, it would be almost impossible to hide fighter flights from the A-50 itself, and the “signature” of the F-16 should be well known to the Russians – these planes even flew to the Russian air show in Zhukovsky. Therefore, in the event that the Ukrainians decide to secretly use such fighters, they or the Russians would most likely announce it after the strike.

Russia’s Telegram channels published a photo of the Il-22M plane after landing, showing a number of rather large holes in the tail section. They are more reminiscent of damage caused by the striking elements of a large surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile. A missile launched from an airplane probably could not have done such damage.

Tactics

It is not known what tactics the Ukrainian armed forces used to intercept the Russian aircraft, but there are several factors that may have contributed to their success.

Ukraine’s armed forces use information from NATO reconnaissance planes that monitor airspace activity in Crimea and southern Russia. It is easy to track when aircraft such as the A-50 or the Il-22 appear in the air. First, these are very large aircraft that are clearly visible on radar screens. Second, the A-50 uses a radar (radiotechnical complex “Šmel”) – a round “saucer” above the fuselage. This radar is a source of radio signal and is clearly visible at a long distance.

Such aircraft usually do not fly close to the front line precisely because they are a very important target for the enemy. However, the use of the A-50 and Il-22M was probably quite patterned. This means that they could fly the same route, patrol the same areas.

It is possible that they made these flights due to certain events – for example, during the shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones. In such a situation, they were able to observe the activities of the Ukrainian air defense. Such a pattern of actions could allow the enemy to prepare an air ambush – to deploy missile systems in a certain place or to send fighter jets.

How important is the A-50?

The damage suffered by the Il-22M is unlikely to allow this aircraft to return to service in the near future, and perhaps it will be written off altogether. The fate of the A-50 remains unknown – but it is also probably lost, most likely shot down. Otherwise, his photos would also have appeared on Russian social networks.

This is a very big loss for the Russian Air Force – because Russia does not have many such aircraft. Also, not all A-50s have combat value – only those that have been upgraded to A-50U level. Baseline A-50s are unlikely to be used in combat operations.

Russia is believed to have less than ten airworthy A-50Us – although exact figures are not publicly available. According to the Military Balance 2022 handbook, before the war, Russia had three A-50s and six A-50Us.

At the same time, flying radars can track activity in the air and on the ground because, unlike ground-based locators, they can see much more from high up. In addition, modern radars are capable of distinguishing targets on the ground well, distinguishing them from interference – this is precisely the characteristic of the Šmel complex. Therefore, such radars allow the Russian leadership to study the layout and scheme of Ukrainian air defense facilities – radars, launchers. They also allow the tracking of Ukrainian aviation – if there are A-50s in the air over the Sea of ​​Azov, it is much more difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian Su-24s with Storm Shadow missiles to take off.

The A-50 is also involved in air battle management – effectively performing the functions of a command post, it coordinates the work of combat aircraft and helicopters. Such a command aircraft provides the air operations control center with a real-time accurate view of the airspace, without which it is very difficult to manage the battle.

in 2022 in November, Russian military expert Ilya Kramnik wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to his calculations, the Russian Air Force needs about twenty A-50Us in order to provide the Russian Aerospace Forces with full-fledged support for the aircraft’s radio detection and guidance systems. That’s about three times more than it is now – until January 14th. Russia had six such aircraft.

During the war, one A-50 was severely damaged during a sabotage operation – it happened on February 26. at the military airfield in Mačiuliškės, Belarus. The plane was sent to Russia for repairs. His condition is unknown, and the extent of the damage is unclear.

What did IL-22 do?

The role of the Il-22M in such a situation is not entirely clear. It may have been a command center from which officers of the Russian Federation Air and Space Forces controlled military aviation operations. However, it could also act as a repeater to transmit the signal to ground headquarters – these aircraft are also used as repeaters.

According to Military Balance 2022, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia had 12 Il-22M aircraft and 10 Il-22 aircraft (older modifications). One of them was shot down in 2023. in June during the Wagner Rebellion. Another aircraft was damaged by a Ukrainian missile system during hostilities: Russian newspaper “Moskovskij Komsomolets” in 2022. wrote in October that the Il-22 was fired upon by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses and damaged, but managed to return to the base. Nothing is known about his further fate.

in 2018 Syrian air defenses mistakenly shot down a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft, which is also based on the Il-18.

