WHO announced that cases are exploding in Turkey! Vaccination was not enough, Türkiye ranks first in that disease

In its statement, WHO stated that measles cases are rapidly increasing in Turkey. Doctors stated that we were left with a serious health problem and that the cases were increasing due to vaccine rejection. Evaluating the situation, experts said, “More than vaccine refusal, we should examine to what extent these primary care services are not provided, especially to rural areas and those on the periphery of cities with low economic status.”

ATTENTION THOSE WHO ARE NOT VACCINATED OR FULLY VACCINATED

Public Health Expert and Prof. on the subject. Dr. Kayıhan Pala stated that measles cases are seen especially in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated children and said, “According to the data we obtained from the WHO database, in addition to the increase in the number, we encounter measles cases mostly in unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated children, especially in children.”

CASES INCREASED DUE TO VACCINE REJECTION

Another statement is made by Prof. Dr. It came from Mehmet Ceyhan. Ceyhan stated in his statement that the cases are increasing rapidly due to anti-vaccination:

“Turkey ranks first in the European Region in terms of the number of cases. “The number of cases we reported to WHO in the first 6 months of 2023 is 2 thousand 901. The reason for this is the increase in the number of vaccine rejections.”

Ceyhan continued his statement and added that they had previously said that being unvaccinated increases the number of cases of this disease and that anti-vaccination, especially during the pandemic period, may cause this situation.

