Who are the 7 footballers to follow in 2024, their clubs and what to expect | Vitor Roque | Endrick | Bellingham | Claudio Echeverri | Sports | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#footballers #follow #clubs #expect #Vitor #Roque #Endrick #Bellingham #Claudio #Echeverri #Sports #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

In the world of football, there is always a constant look towards the future, and 2024 is no exception. This new year offers to bring with it several talented footballers who are destined to continue establishing themselves as football stars worldwide. Among all of them, we find a mix of seven athletes who are establishing themselves in their position, some more experienced than others, but all of them recognized for their exceptional skill on the field. In this article, we will explore who these promising players are, the clubs where they display their skills and the expectations surrounding them over the next twelve months.

Vitor Roque, Endrick, Claudio Echeverri, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Estevao Willian, Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham resonate strongly for 2024. Some of them are already shining in the main European leagues, while others are about to start their adventure in the Old Continent or are already being mentioned as possible candidates to make that leap.

It may interest you

After the robbery at his house, Grealish sends a strong message: “It has been traumatic”

Who are the players to watch in 2024, their clubs and what to expect from them?

Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque, only 18 years old, has joined FC Barcelona and is positioned as one of the signings with the greatest potential in recent years. This Brazilian forward has already left his mark on Athletico Paranaense and arrives at the Barça team with the firm determination to earn the trust of his teammates and coach. Furthermore, he seeks to learn from Lewandowski’s vast experience as he contributes to the maximum in all competitions in which Barcelona participates. Currently, the team is in fourth position in LaLiga and is advancing to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Endrick

2023 has marked a milestone in Endrick’s career, who on July 21, 2024, upon turning 18, will officially become a Real Madrid player, which generates very high expectations around him. At 17 years old, the author of two goals with which Palmeiras won the last Brasileirao has surpassed the scoring records of prominent Brazilian stars of the same age. It is anticipated that towards the end of this year, we will see him take his first steps towards consolidation within the Santiago Bernabéu team.

Claudio Echeverri

Claudio Echeverri, 17, is about to finalize his transfer to Manchester City for a sum of 25 million dollars. His outstanding performance with the Argentine youth team and when he plays for River Plate, demonstrates his quality. Despite his imminent transfer to the English club, it is anticipated that part of the agreement will stipulate that the player will remain in the Argentine team until December. This portends that he will end up leaving a memorable impression on the ‘Millionaire’ before his departure abroad.

It may interest you

There is already an agreement! Claudio Echeverri will sign for six years with Manchester City

Warren Zaire-Emery

Warren Zaire-Emery, the 17-year-old French midfielder, suffered an ankle injury during the match against Gibraltar at the end of November, which will keep him off the field for part of 2024. It is expected that in that year resume your upward trend and continue showing your full potential. The Frenchman has established himself as PSG’s star midfielder, and since the beginning of the season, he has been a key element in Luis Enrique’s scheme, who fully trusted him to lead the midfield.

Estevao Willian

Brazilian Estevao Willian, currently in the ranks of Palmeiras and nicknamed ‘Messinho’, has caught the attention of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the intense competition, he is expected to continue shining in the ‘Verdao’ throughout 2024, which could be pivotal for his long-awaited jump to Europe. However, his unwavering desire is to play for Barcelona, ​​and he will do everything possible to achieve it.

Florian Wirtz

German Florian Wirtz, 20, is considered one of Bayer Leverkusen’s most attractive players. The midfielder is a key player in the current Bundesliga leader. His name is gaining notoriety in the circles of big European clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Manchester City. However, according to recent statements by his father, it is likely that they will have to wait at least until 2025 to have the opportunity to sign him. It is expected that in the next twelve months he will continue to grow and stand out in the team led by Xavi Alonso.

Jude Bellingham

Since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund in 2020, 20-year-old English striker Jude Bellingham has experienced continuous growth. Not only is he perceived as a talented developing player, but his influence on Real Madrid and the English national team has become crucial. He is a player who certainly deserves to be followed closely in 2024, and he is expected to continue competing to win LaLiga, the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

What will be the main football tournaments to follow in 2024?

2024 will mark a milestone in hosting an abundance of international football events. These tournaments will be the long-awaited occasion for teams to compete for the title of champion of their respective continents and to see the most positioned and promising players.

EVENTDATEPARTICIPANTSSouth American Sub-23 Olympic Pre-Olympic20 January – February 11Conmebol U-23 teams.Copa AméricaJune 20 – July 14The 10 Conmebol teams plus 6 from Concacaf (United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada and two more to be confirmed.South American Qualifiers 2026Between 2 and September 10Conmebol national teams.European ChampionshipJune 14 – July 1424 qualified UEFA teams, including Germany, Spain, Italy, England, the Netherlands and Belgium.Olympic GamesJuly 26 – August 1116 U-23 teams classified, worldwide. At the moment, those that already have a ticket are: France, USA, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, New Zealand, Spain, Ukraine and Israel.

Receive our newsletter: we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU