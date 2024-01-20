Who are the employees who will receive a seniority increase?

#employees #receive #seniority #increase

The new pension law brings significant changes regarding the contribution period. The changes, which will be applied from September of this year, target those pensioners who worked in special working conditions.

The Pensions Law, the changes that enter into force in 2024

Current legislation defines special working conditions as those jobs where employees have been or are exposed to risk factors, or adverse working conditions, above the general levels of difficulty. Thus, in accordance with the provisions of the pension law, an increase in seniority will be added to employees who have worked under the following conditions:

  • Exposure to Hazardous Substances: Working with or around toxic chemicals, radioactive substances, or other hazardous materials;
  • Extreme physical conditions: Working in conditions of extremely high or low temperatures, high pressure, intense noise, vibrations, etc.;
  • High risk of accidents: Jobs with a high risk of accidents, such as working at heights, in mines, on oil platforms, in construction, etc.;
  • Irregular work schedule: Shift work schedule involving night work or an extended schedule that exceeds the standard work rate;
  • Hard psychological conditions: Jobs that involve high psychological stress, such as emergency services, crisis intervention, security work.

Photo source: EvZ Archive

How seniority is calculated

Therefore, for workers who worked under the aforementioned conditions, the pension law provides for the granting of additional periods, considered contribution period under normal conditions.

Specifically, for each year worked under special conditions, another four months will be added to the contribution period. Employees who have worked under special conditions will receive an additional six months to the contribution period, for each year worked.

Also Read:  A new fire at the decommissioned carriages of the Basarab Station / There are large releases of smoke

Pensioners. Photo source: Dreamstime.com

The new provisions of the pension law will apply from September

Therefore, once the pension law takes effect, some workers will complete their full contribution period sooner and the retirement age will be reduced. Thus, under ideal conditions employees can retire even seven years earlier after a full contribution period of 35 years.

Regarding the formula for calculating pensions, 0.25 points will be given for each month worked in special conditions (group II) and 0.50 points for group I of work assimilated to the categories of employees who worked in special conditions, informs the Ministry of Labor.

